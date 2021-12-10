New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/10: Gov. Hochul sets indoor mask mandate, Letitia James no longer running for governor & more news

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqmZk_0dJWkzrK00
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 10, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup. Christmas is just two weeks away and the holiday cheer is in the air!

The weather will remain clear on Friday, with rain heading to the area on Saturday as clear skies return Sunday. Today's weather will peak at 48°F and sunset will take place around 4:27 p.m.

As for the news, here's what you need to know before the weekend:

1.) Gov. Kathy Hochul announces indoor mask mandate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke to citizens on Friday, announcing an indoor mask mandate for all indoor public places that do not have a vaccine requirement. The indoor mask mandate will be in place beginning Dec. 13 through Jan. 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate based on the COVID-19 numbers at that time.

"As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," Governor Hochul said. "I want to thank the more than 80 percent of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."

2.) AG Letitia James steps away from gubernatorial race, seeks re-election

State Attorney General Letitia James removed herself from the race for governor on Thursday as she announced her decision to seek re-election in her current role.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

3.) Grand Central honors Canada with immersive experience this weekend

The "Northern Lights: An Immersive Experience" premiered on Thursday at Grand Central, and will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 11 at Vanderbilt Hall.

“Canada is the home of winter, and we are thrilled to bring one of Canada’s most memorable and iconic travel experiences–the northern lights–to our friends in New York,” said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Canada. “Whether it’s marveling at the northern lights as they dance across the sky, spending time with family at one of our vibrant winter festivals, or hitting the slopes with friends, it’s these moments together that make winter in Canada nothing short of magical. This installation is designed to give Americans a taste of the beauty, wide open space and adventure that awaits them in Canada, and encourage them to visit this winter.” 

The experience is free and will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are not required, but masks and proof of vaccination are due to MTA and NYC guidelines.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 42

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
473 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/14: Vaccine mandate in effect for kids 5-11, omicron spreading quickly statewide & more news

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, a collection of the top news stories from across the five boroughs. Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, and it's peak gift-shopping season in the city!

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/13: Statewide mask mandate in effect, NYCFC wins MLS Cup over the weekend & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Monday, Dec. 13, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup – the best way to catch all local news regarding the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/09: Eric Adams names next schools chancellor, Rangers lose at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, and this is the best place to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/08: Eric Adams returns from Ghana, Knicks pick up road win & more news

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the top spot to find the local news for the day. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, and it is the coldest day of the week so far!

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/07: NYPD holds toy giveaway in Times Square, Kemba Walker addresses future with Knicks & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, and there's still time to complete your Christmas shopping. It is another mild day in the city, with the weather peaking at 45°F with no rain in sight. Sunset will take place at 4:27 p.m. as temperatures will dip into the high 30s after 5 p.m.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/06: 'Miracle on Madison' fundraiser takes place, vaccine mandate expanded & more news

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a fun weekend in the Big Apple, this is the best way to catch up on the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 6, and it's going to be a mild start to the week!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/03: 5 cases of omicron variant discovered in NY, Dermot Shea stepping down from NYPD & more news

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Friday, Dec. 3, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to capture the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/02: Rockefeller Center lights up Christmas tree, second Omicron case detected in US & more news

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep up with local news across the five boroughs. Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, and with the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lit up for the first time, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/01: Brooklyn Nets win thriller against Knicks, Chancellor Meisha Porter stepping down & more news

(Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the countdown to Christmas is on!. The city is in store for great weather on Wednesday, as the temperatures will peak at 48°F with no rain in store for the rest of the week. The sun will set at 4:28 p.m. this afternoon.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/30: Overdose prevention centers coming to city, Knicks to face Nets in Brooklyn & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to find the latest coverage of what's happening across the city. Today is Tuesday, Nov. 30, and it is the first day that snow (not much!) hits the area.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/29: Mask advisory increases citywide, Giants beat Eagles at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to keep track of the latest local news for the Big Apple. Today is Monday, Nov. 29, and it is the first day back to work after the Thanksgiving break. We hope everyone enjoyed the holiday and took advantage of some Black Friday deals as well.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/23: 'Hawkeye' series holds specials screening, Giants lose to Tampa Bay & more news

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Tuesday, Nov. 23, and we are only two days away from Thanksgiving! A holiday that can hold a lot of family fun, good food and perhaps one or two quality football games.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/22: COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rise across NY, Rangers win in last second & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a busy weekend, this is the best place to catch up on the top local news to start the week. Today is Monday, Nov. 22, and it is another cold autumn day in the Big Apple.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/19: Harlem food bank dishes out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, Mets make GM hire & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy FRIDAY(!), fellow New Yorkers. Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, today is Nov. 19, and the weekend is finally upon us!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/18: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks on 2022 plans for city, Knicks lose at home & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to catch the latest happenings from around the Big Apple. Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, and it is the warmest day of the week!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/17: Luis Rojas signs with Yankees, Holiday Lights Festival returns to Bronx Zoo & more news

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back, fellow New Yorkers! This is the New York City Daily Roundup, the top spot to find the latest news from across the five boroughs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/16: Jumaane Williams to run for governor, Knicks win at home & more news

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the one-stop shop to find all the latest news relating to the city that never sleeps.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/15: COVID-19 cases on the rise, Nets win on the road & more news

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the top destination to find local news that matters. Today is Monday, Nov. 15, and it is a cold day in the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/12: Veterans Day Parade returns to city, Taylor Swift kicks off 'Red' festivities & more news

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps waves at the crowd during the 2021 New York City Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2021.(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy FRIDAY(!!!), fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the best way to find out the latest news in the Big Apple. On what is a rainy Friday, Nov. 12, there's plenty to look forward to this weekend.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy