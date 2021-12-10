NYC Daily Roundup 12/10: Gov. Hochul sets indoor mask mandate, Letitia James no longer running for governor & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Dec. 10, and this is the New York City Daily Roundup. Christmas is just two weeks away and the holiday cheer is in the air!

The weather will remain clear on Friday, with rain heading to the area on Saturday as clear skies return Sunday. Today's weather will peak at 48°F and sunset will take place around 4:27 p.m.

As for the news, here's what you need to know before the weekend:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke to citizens on Friday, announcing an indoor mask mandate for all indoor public places that do not have a vaccine requirement. The indoor mask mandate will be in place beginning Dec. 13 through Jan. 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate based on the COVID-19 numbers at that time.

"As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," Governor Hochul said. "I want to thank the more than 80 percent of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."

State Attorney General Letitia James removed herself from the race for governor on Thursday as she announced her decision to seek re-election in her current role.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

The "Northern Lights: An Immersive Experience" premiered on Thursday at Grand Central, and will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 11 at Vanderbilt Hall.

“Canada is the home of winter, and we are thrilled to bring one of Canada’s most memorable and iconic travel experiences–the northern lights–to our friends in New York,” said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Canada. “Whether it’s marveling at the northern lights as they dance across the sky, spending time with family at one of our vibrant winter festivals, or hitting the slopes with friends, it’s these moments together that make winter in Canada nothing short of magical. This installation is designed to give Americans a taste of the beauty, wide open space and adventure that awaits them in Canada, and encourage them to visit this winter.”

The experience is free and will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are not required, but masks and proof of vaccination are due to MTA and NYC guidelines.