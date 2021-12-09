NYC Daily Roundup 12/09: Eric Adams names next schools chancellor, Rangers lose at home & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, and this is the best place to catch the latest news from around the Big Apple.

It's another cold day in the city, with the weather peaking at 39°F, with no rain in store as the sun will set around 4:27 p.m.

Here are the top news stories for this Thursday:

Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who returned to New York City from Ghana this week, named David Banks as the next person to fill the role of schools chancellor when he takes office in January. Banks is the first appointee of the Adams administration, according to ABC 7 NY. The announcement was made at PS 161 in Brooklyn, where Banks went to school.

"David Banks is built for this," said Adams. "David Banks is ready for this. I didn't have to do a national search and find someone that didn't understand our city. I didn't have to do that. For eight years I questioned him. I asked him what he stood for."

The New York Rangers lost to the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday by a score of 7-3, bringing their seven-game win streak to an end. After back-to-back games with aggressive checks on the ice, Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was asked about his style of play after the loss.

“I don't think I have a reputation as a dirty hitter," Trouba said. ”I play the game hard."

The Rangers travel to Buffalo on Friday to face the Sabres.

New York Cares launched their 2021 coat drive this week, with donations being accepted through February. The drive, which has taken place for 33 years, helps care for those who have been hit hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A donation of $25 can provide a coat and 10 meals for individuals.

For more information, visit the New York Cares website.