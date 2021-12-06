New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 12/06: 'Miracle on Madison' fundraiser takes place, vaccine mandate expanded & more news

(NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a fun weekend in the Big Apple, this is the best way to catch up on the latest news from across the five boroughs. Today is Monday, Dec. 6, and it's going to be a mild start to the week!

Temperatures will peak at 61°F in the city, with the low at 43°F. Despite some light afternoon rain, the skies should be clear through the rest of the day, with sunset scheduled for 4:27 p.m.

As for the news, here's what you need to know this Monday:

1.) 'Miracle on Madison' holds 35th annual fundraiser in Manhattan

"Miracle on Madison" took place on Saturday in Manhattan's Upper East Side, with multiple businesses joining in to support the fight against pediatric cancer. 20% of sales in participating businesses were donated to the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"It gives an opportunity for stores and their clients to give back to kids in need here in New York City and to make a real difference in peoples' lives," said Matthew Bauer of the Madison Ave Improvement District.

Donations can also be made by contacting the store's "Miracle Christmas Shopper." A list of participating businesses can be found here.

2.) Vaccine mandate to include private sector, proof required for children ages 5-11

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed locals from City Hall on Monday to announce stricter policies being added to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The changes, which include vaccine requirements in the private sector, proof of at least one dose of vaccination for children ages 5-11, are a result of the omicron variant entering the area.

"We’ve got Omicron as a new factor. We’ve got the colder weather which is going to really create additional challenges with the Delta variant, we’ve got holiday gatherings," de Blasio said Monday as he announced the mandate on MSNBC. "We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us."

"Our youngest kids, we got to reach them now. Right now in this city, it's about 20% have gotten to that stage in that 5 to 11 range. The vaccine is relatively new," the mayor said. "But what we're trying to say to parents is it's urgent. Before Omicron grows, before Delta continues to stress us even worse in the winter months, get your kid vaccinated. And here's an incentive to do it."

3.) New York Giants suffer road loss in Miami

The Giants dropped to a 4-8 record after losing 20-9 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. With no Daniel Jones in his regular role as starting quarterback, the G-Men relied on QB Mike Glennon to lead the offense, but he was diagnosed with a concussion after the game concluded.

"We've got to do a better job of taking advantage of all opportunities," Giants coach Joe Judge said. "We have to understand the margin for error in this league is so small."

The Giants return to action on Dec. 12 when they play the Los Angeles Chargers.

