NYC Daily Roundup 12/02: Rockefeller Center lights up Christmas tree, second Omicron case detected in US & more news

By Anthony Payero

Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, and with the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lit up for the first time, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Today's weather will peak at 55°F, with a little rain in the afternoon, but clear skies after 1 p.m. The sun will set at 4:28 p.m., with the weather remaining in the low to mid-50s for the rest of the night.

As for the news, here's what you need to know this Thursday:

Christmas season is officially underway in New York City after it's largest Christmas tree was lit up on Wednesday. The tree traveled from Maryland to the Big Apple a few weeks ago and the lighting ceremony welcomed hundreds of people to Rockefeller Center to see it kick off the season.

This year, the tree will be lit every day from 6 a.m. to midnight with special hours on Christmas Day (24 hours) and New Year's Eve (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.). The tree is free for all to see, with no ticketing system in place like last year.

The United States has now detected two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, first in California and now in Minnesota, according to ABC 7 NY. The Minnesota patient was recently in New York City for the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21. Despite the recent travel, there are still no cases of Omicron out of New York City.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, Minnesota's nation-leading genome sequencing infrastructure and strong testing network have allowed the state to quickly track the COVID-19 virus and better understand its spread," Governor Tim Walz said. "Today, those tools detected a case of the omicron variant in Minnesota. This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world."

The New York Rangers extended their winning streak after a 4-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Goalie Igor Shestorkin recorded 33 saves in the win, with Chris Kreider scoring to help his team win their sixth straight home game.

“The first 10 games (of the season) I'd say we weren't playing well but we found a way to get points,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “The last 10 games I got no issue with the way we played. Tonight was a tougher one. ... We had four days off between games and it just didn't feel right.”