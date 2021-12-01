NYC Daily Roundup 12/01: Brooklyn Nets win thriller against Knicks, Chancellor Meisha Porter stepping down & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the countdown to Christmas is on!

The city is in store for great weather on Wednesday, as the temperatures will peak at 48°F with no rain in store for the rest of the week. The sun will set at 4:28 p.m. this afternoon.

Start the month off right by sticking to the New York City Daily Roundup, as these are the top stories to notice during the week.

Here is this Wednesday's Roundup:

The New York Knicks came close to shocking the Nets in front of their home crowd Tuesday, but the Nets surged to beat their crosstown rival 112-110. Knicks forward Julius Randle and head coach Tom Thibodeau voiced their opinions on the officiating after the game.

"I don't know what they're watching or what they're seeing," Randle said. "As aggressive as I played, attacking the paint, I can't be penalized for just being stronger than people. And that is an answer that I got today."

"I want to watch the film but ... something's not right," Thibodeau said. "I don't know [why]. I don't know. I am watching what is going on both ways. [The Nets] are a good team. They played well. But I know Julius is driving that ball pretty darn hard.

The city will have to search for a new schools chancellor for the rest of the school year as Meisha Porter announced on Wednesday she will be leaving the role at the end of the month. She will be moving on to serve as CEO of the Bronx Community Foundation — formed to raise money for initiatives in the borough.

"It focuses on really investing across the Bronx, but more importantly, engaging with community stakeholders about what the needs are in the community," Porter said this morning on NY1. "It's going to be a foundation that is one-of-a-kind in the borough and really looking at ways to build sustainability for Bronxites."

Actor and New York City resident Bradley Cooper appeared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard and spoke on being held at knifepoint on the subway in 2019. He said the incident took place at 11:45 a.m.

"I just started booking, just started running," he said. "I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway (and) took my phone out. (The suspect) jumped over, running away. I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up 7th Avenue."

"My guard was down," he added. "I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in this city."