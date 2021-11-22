New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 11/22: COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rise across NY, Rangers win in last second & more news

Anthony Payero

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! After a busy weekend, this is the best place to catch up on the top local news to start the week. Today is Monday, Nov. 22, and it is another cold autumn day in the Big Apple.

The weather will peak at 54°, with sunset scheduled for 4:32 p.m. No rain is expected to hit the five boroughs until possibly Friday, but you're gonna need a thick coat as the weather barely rises to the mid-50s.

Aside from the week's weather, here's what you need to catch up on this Monday:

1.) More New Yorkers hospitalized as battle with COVID-19 continues statewide

New York is reportedly seeing increases in coronavirus cases in November, just before the holiday season begins, according to state data released on Saturday. Almost 6,100 people a day are now testing positive for COVID-19 in the Empire State — a 22% increase of roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11.

"There is one simple solution to ensure New Yorkers can enjoy a safe holiday season — get vaccinated if you haven't already and get a booster shot if you have," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Saturday statement.

2.) Rangers pull off last-second win against Buffalo

The New York Rangers sent the Madison Square Garden audience home happy on Sunday after a last-second goal earned them their 11th win of the season as they won 5-4. Ryan Lindgren scored the game-winner to shock the Buffalo Sabres and keep the game from going into overtime.

”It seemed like there was a battle in the corner and the puck got to Foxy who kicked it out to Mika and obviously a great play by him," the 23-year-old Lindgren said. "It was a great win."

3.) Thanksgiving travel underway in local airports

A year ago, the airports barely saw any traffic, but the situation has changed entirely in 2021. Ahead of this year's Thanksgiving, holiday travel is already underway in New York City, with LaGuardia Airport expecting to see pre-pandemic numbers in the population.

A vaccine mandate took effect on Monday for TSA agents, but administrator David Pekoske is not worried about not having enough workers to be available during the holiday season.

"I don't think [the] implementation of the mandate will have any effect on staffing whatsoever," Pekoske said. "In fact, implementation of the mandate will make travel safer and healthier for everyone. We've seen a significant increase in the number of our officers vaccinated, so I'm very confident that there will be no impact for Thanksgiving."

