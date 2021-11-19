NYC Daily Roundup 11/19: Harlem food bank dishes out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, Mets make GM hire & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy FRIDAY(!), fellow New Yorkers. Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, today is Nov. 19, and the weekend is finally upon us!

The weather will peak at 48° on this brisk, late-autumn day. The sun will be out in the early afternoon but it will be partly cloudy until sunset, which is at 4:34 p.m. After a late rainfall on Thursday, the good news is there is no rain in store for the weekend, with the weather rising to the mid-50s on Sunday after a cool Saturday in the mid-40s.

That being said, here are the stories you need to know about this Friday:

The Drew Hamilton Community Center held a neighborhood event in Harlem which saw 200 turkeys be distributed to families in need ahead of the holidays. According to program director Tashana Pace, the program ran out of food donations within an hour.

"The faces were sad, some people dropped their heads and said 'are you sure' and I said 'I'm sure but we are working on getting more,'" Pace said.

"When I go outside and see a line down the block around the corner, I know that I'm doing the right thing," she said.

Those interested in making a donation can contact The Children's Village/Drew Hamilton Community Center at 212-368-0759.

The Mets concluded their search for a general manager on Thursday after they announced the hiring of Billy Eppler to fill the role. Eppler worked as a general manager for the Los Angeles Angels, a role he was fired from in 2020 after joining the club in 2015. The Mets spent six weeks after the conclusion of the 2021 season to complete the hiring process.

“I’m so thankful to Steve and Sandy for what I consider an opportunity of a lifetime,” Eppler said in a statement. “We have a lot of work to do and will systematically begin to work towards our goal of building a perennial winner."

“Billy has the experience, character, and respect of the baseball community that will allow him to attract the players and front office talent to lead the Mets forward,” owner Steve Cohen said. “He is a leader who has worked in two of baseball’s biggest markets and his talents and personality will move us closer to my goal of sustained success.”

The New York Rangers entered Thursday's matchup with four straight victories under their belt, but were left with a loss after three periods in Toronto as the Maple Leafs won 2-1.

“We gave ourselves a chance to at least get a point,” Mika Zibanejad said. “That’s how it goes sometimes.”

The Rangers will return home this weekend to host fellow New York team, the Buffalo Sabres.



