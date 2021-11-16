NYC Daily Roundup 11/16: Jumaane Williams to run for governor, Knicks win at home & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the one-stop shop to find all the latest news relating to the city that never sleeps.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, and it is a cold autumn day in the city. Sundown is scheduled for 4:36 and the temperature will peak at 48°. The holidays are quickly approaching and it's almost time to prepare for Thanksgiving!

Before focusing on the holidays, here's what you need to know this Tuesday:

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams took to social media on Tuesday to announce his plans to join the race for governor. Williams serves as a Democrat and spoke to The Associated Press before making his decision public.

"I'm usually pushing and tugging at someone who has the levers to get it done," Williams said. "At some point, you have to stop looking to other folks and say, 'I'm going to do the best I can for the people of the state.' And for me, that's running for governor now."

The 45-year-old is currently facing the current Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic Attorney General Letitia James in the gubernatorial race.

The New York Knicks held the Indiana Pacers to just 10 points in the fourth quarter as they won 92-84. The Pacers scored two baskets in the 12-minute quarter, as the Knicks almost doubled their tally with 23 points. to secure the win.

“It’s kind of like '90s-style basketball. You’ve got to go out there and fight,” veteran center Taj Gibson said. “It’s kind of like a playoff game the way we were playing tonight.”

The Knicks entered the fourth quarter trailing 74-69 but took the lead behind Immanuel Quickley's first five points in the quarter. New York returns to action on Wednesday as the Orlando Magic visit Madison Square Garden.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed citizens on Tuesday about the upcoming festivities on New Year's Eve. Visitors and locals alike will be allowed to gather at Times Square for the ball drop, but those above the age of 5 will be required to show full vaccination status.

Mayor de Blasio called it, "further evidence to the world that we are 100% back."