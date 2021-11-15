NYC Daily Roundup 11/15: COVID-19 cases on the rise, Nets win on the road & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Today is Monday, Nov. 15, and it is a cold day in the Big Apple.

After a bit of rainfall over the weekend, the skies are clear and the temperature will peak at 46°, with sunset scheduled for 4:37 p.m.

Aside from the weather, here's what you need to know this Monday:

Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi announced Monday that more COVID-19 cases are being reported across the boroughs as the weather continues to change. He encouraged New Yorkers to get vaccinated in an effort to keep the virus at bay.

"Although hospitalizations remain low right now, we are seeing an uptick in recent days," he said. "We had anticipated that this might occur as the weather gets cooler and people spend more time indoors, but compared to this time last year, we have many more tools to fight COVID-19 and work to keep a winter wave at bay."

Central Park's ice skating rink reopened to the public on Sunday to the delight of city skaters. Reservations were required for the opening day event, as the rink was open from 3 to 8 p.m.

The rink is under new management for this winter, as the Wollman Park Partners replaced the Trump Organization after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier this year that New York City would end business contracts with President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Nets return to Brooklyn on Monday after completing a road trip that saw them win five out of six games, including Sunday's 120-96 victory over the Thunder. Kevin Durant dropped 33 points in the game, despite battling shoulder soreness.

"It's solid," Durant told reporters after the win when asked about the shoulder. "A little sore here and there, but I played, didn't get in the way too much. Keep getting treatment and take it a day at a time."

"He's got a little tweak," coach Steve Nash said regarding Durant's shoulder. "But the ball still goes in the hole so I think he's hanging in there. I don't think it's the type of thing that we expect to get worse so he's kind of playing through it, so it's not terrible."