NYC Daily Roundup 11/09: Schools face high demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Knicks best 76ers on the road & more news

NYC Daily Roundup 11/09:

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9

here's what you need to know in NYC this Tuesday:

1.) School vaccination program sees early interest, some vaccination centers overwhelmed

After the announcement of children ages 5-11 being able to be vaccinated against COVID-19, many parents have signed their children up, to the surprise of NYC officials. On Monday, some locations had to turn children away due to a lack of available vaccines. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 4,500 students in the age group received a dose of the vaccine Monday.

"We sent mobile units over to some schools to help out if they had a line," he said Monday. "Look, having a line on one level is a great thing, obviously. But we want to accommodate parents and kids as quickly as possible. Any school where there's more demand, we will add an additional day, or whatever it takes, because we want to meet parents and kids where they are."

2.) Knicks win on the road, hand Philly second loss at home with 103-96 victory

Julius Randle scored 31 points in what was a great night for the New York Knicks as a whole, as they improved to a 7-4 record after beating the 76ers by a final score of 103-96. Randle scored eight straight points during the fourth quarter to help seal the win over a weakened Philadelphia team, who played without Joel Embiid (out with COVID-19).

"He was a monster all the way around, the way the game started, the energy he was playing with, he set the tone defensively," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Randle, who also had 12 rebounds. "When he plays like that, it makes us a different team."

The Knicks return to action on Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

3.) Will Smith brings memoir tour to Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Tuesday

“Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends” heads to Brooklyn this Tuesday to promote "Will" — the actor/comedian's latest project. Spike Lee will serve as moderator for the event, with a number of guests expected to join Smith on stage.

COVID-19 vaccination status will be checked at the doors, which open at 6:30 p.m., as the show kicks off at 8 p.m. All tickets are sold out.

