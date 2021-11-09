NYC Daily Roundup 11/09: Schools face high demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Knicks best 76ers on the road & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to catch up on your local news for the day. Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, and it is a sunny day in the Big Apple.

The high will peak at 66° and the weather will dip into the 50s after sunset, which is scheduled for 4:42 p.m. Aside from that, here's what you need to know in NYC this Tuesday:

After the announcement of children ages 5-11 being able to be vaccinated against COVID-19, many parents have signed their children up, to the surprise of NYC officials. On Monday, some locations had to turn children away due to a lack of available vaccines. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 4,500 students in the age group received a dose of the vaccine Monday.

"We sent mobile units over to some schools to help out if they had a line," he said Monday. "Look, having a line on one level is a great thing, obviously. But we want to accommodate parents and kids as quickly as possible. Any school where there's more demand, we will add an additional day, or whatever it takes, because we want to meet parents and kids where they are."

Julius Randle scored 31 points in what was a great night for the New York Knicks as a whole, as they improved to a 7-4 record after beating the 76ers by a final score of 103-96. Randle scored eight straight points during the fourth quarter to help seal the win over a weakened Philadelphia team, who played without Joel Embiid (out with COVID-19).

"He was a monster all the way around, the way the game started, the energy he was playing with, he set the tone defensively," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Randle, who also had 12 rebounds. "When he plays like that, it makes us a different team."

The Knicks return to action on Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

“Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends” heads to Brooklyn this Tuesday to promote "Will" — the actor/comedian's latest project. Spike Lee will serve as moderator for the event, with a number of guests expected to join Smith on stage.

COVID-19 vaccination status will be checked at the doors, which open at 6:30 p.m., as the show kicks off at 8 p.m. All tickets are sold out.