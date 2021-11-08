NYC Daily Roundup 11/08: Learn about the 2021 NYC Marathon winners, international tourists come to America & more news

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back to another week of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best way to find your top local news each day of the week here on NewsBreak. Today is Monday, Nov. 8, and if you haven't done so yet, it's time to roll your clocks back!

Today's weather will peak at 63° in the afternoon and the sun is scheduled to set at 4:43 p.m. Shorter days are among us, but on the bright side, we are only 17 days from Thanksgiving and 47 days away from Christmas.

Before preparing for the holidays and setting up your Christmas trees, here's the top news for this Monday:

After a year of no TCS NYC Marathon due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event returned in full swing on Sunday with all pomp and circumstance.

Albert Korir took home the 1st-place medal two years after finishing in second the last time the event took place. Peres Jepchirchir, who won Olympic gold this summer, made history as the only woman to do so and win a marathon major in the fall.

Families can rejoice as loved ones can reunite in America after the travel ban was lifted, allowing international tourists to visit the country for the first time in 20 months. Flights took off from JFK Airport on Monday as Newark and Laguardia airports are set to welcome travelers as well.

"We keep outlining the economic impact of staying closed and the human impact. So, there is a lot of people who haven't been able to visit family in the U.S. They haven't been able to reunite. You know, both countries have huge amounts of foreign direct investment going both ways and that's going to be impacted by this impasse," said Sean Doyle, CEO, British Airways — one of the top airlines with transatlantic flight options.

On Monday, Google announced the selection of Girls Inc. for its Impact Challenge project, which will earn the nonprofit $1 million to help underserved girls and young women become financially independent and literate. Girls Inc. was chosen out of nearly 8,000 applicants for the project.

“We think this is a watershed moment, thanks to Google, it’s going to be a game changer in terms of young women’s relationship to money,” said Pamela Maraldo, CEO of Girls Inc. of New York City. Adding, “We want this to be a new era in having women expect to be financially capable and also to be confident in their financial capabilities.”