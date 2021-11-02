NYC Daily Roundup: Multiple fire companies closed citywide due to mandate, Giants lose to Chiefs and more news for 11/02

By Anthony Payero

Before you hit the polls on this election day, remember there is more to vote on than just the mayoral race.

There is some rain hitting the city in the early afternoon, but the weather should clear up before the end of the workday, as the weather will remain in the mid-50s with a high of 54°.

Fire union officials are still struggling to fill all their roles as the vaccine mandate in effect has led to thousands of employees being unable to work without the vaccine.

"They knew this was coming," said Andrew Ansbro, Uniformed Firefighters Association President. "I pray it doesn't cost the life of a citizen or a firefighter."

Mayor Bill de Blasio believes the mandate is serving a purpose, as more than 2,000 city employees opted to receive the vaccine in the last 24 hours.

"I think the big story is clear, 92% of the workforce is now vaccinated. Folks when they get to that moment of decision, overwhelmingly are choosing to get vaccinated. So going through those accommodation requests, you know people put in the request, it has to be reviewed, there's an opportunity given then for any additional information to offer, there's an appeal process, it'll play out over days, even several weeks," the mayor said. "But what we do know is that for those who get that accommodation okay, for those who don't, it's a decision point."

The New York Giants (2-6) were leading the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) in the fourth quarter of Monday's game, but the G-Men failed to hold onto the lead as they suffered a 20-17 loss on the road. The Chiefs successfully kicked the go-ahead field goal with 1:07 left on the clock.

"We have to eliminate the mistakes we made down the stretch," Giants coach Joe Judge said. "We can't allow a team like this to have extra opportunities. We can't rob ourselves a chance to have opportunities of our own."

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden teamed up with Publicolor, a group that helps change the lives of middle and high school students in New York City, and helped paint playground walls in Harlem on Monday.

“Every day isn’t perfect, we are human. Keep pushing and fighting and stay focused on school. Good things will happen,” Harden told a group of students at PS 149.