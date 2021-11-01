NYC Daily Roundup: 91% of city workers vaccinated after mandate, Jets earn second win of season and more news for 11/01

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Hello everyone and welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! This is the first roundup of the month and it is a great feeling when the first day of the month lines up with the beginning of the workweek. On this Monday, Nov. 1, there's plenty going on in the Big Apple and this is the best way to catch up with the latest news.

Today's weather will peak at 57°, and sunset is scheduled for 5:51 p.m. With no rain in sight, make sure you bundle up if you plan on hitting the city streets.

Aside from the weather, here's what you need to know on this Monday:

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday during his daily briefing that 91% of city employees received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that percentage, 3,564 employees were vaccinated as a result of Friday's 5 p.m. deadline.

"Mandates work," press secretary Daniele Filson said. "That number will continue to decrease. The remaining have pending accommodations/exemption requests. They are working and subject to weekly testing."

The New York Jets ended their two-game losing streak and bounced back for a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. It was the first time the Jets started QB Mike White, and the team announced he will also start during their upcoming Thursday matchup on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick who is out with a sprained knee, is expected to miss at least another game, opening the floor for White to continue to impress the coaching staff.

"We'll go day-to-day, but anything is possible, right? Anything is possible," head coach Robert Saleh said.

"It goes back to that whole theory, the difference between player A and player Z is opportunity and reps," Saleh continued. "That's what this league is. That's professional sports. That's why [guys] come out of nowhere; someone gets an opportunity. What Mike does with his opportunity, he's got the world in front of him. He's just got to take advantage of it."

As part of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the TCS New York City Marathon, organizers have invited several of the First Finishers from the 1970 race who will be honored during the festivities this weekend.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday and they will also be honored at the finish line on Sunday.

"The TCS New York City Marathon has influenced and inspired so many people around the world for more than five decades, and to think it all started with 127 runners in Central Park is incredible," NYRR Vice President of Events and race director Ted Metellus said. "We are honored to bring back some of the First Finishers from the 1970 race to have them with us on marathon day this year, and to honor them for being the first to take part in what has grown to become the world's premier marathon."