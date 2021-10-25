NYC Daily Roundup: Sliwa & Adams prepare for final debate, climate protest shuts down FDR Drive and more news for 10/25

By Anthony Payero

Early voting started over the weekend and the city has tallied over 30,000 votes as a result. Sliwa and Adams both hit the streets with their campaign teams and spoke on the recent rise in gunfire and violence across the boroughs.

"Three out of four have resulted in men shooting other individuals and never being arrested," Sliwa said. "That's like an advertisement to come on into Brooklyn and conduct a shootout."

"We keep talking about the crime that takes place on Lenox Avenue, but the crime takes place in the system where you see 5% of Black and brown children never reach proficiency," Adams said. "If you don't educate you will incarcerate."

The two will see face-to-face during the final debate tonight at 7 p.m., which can be seen on ABC 7 NY.

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the FDR Drive Monday as protestors blocked the highway which led to multiple delays and traffic during the morning rush hour.

The northbound lanes of the FDR Drive were reopened as of 10:45 a.m., according to the city’s emergency management department.

“If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It’s a matter of life and death,” the group tweeted.

Sunday saw the return of Union Square's Korean Festival after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival included dancing, traditional dress, food like kimchi and Korean martial arts for New Yorkers to dive into.



