New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Sliwa & Adams prepare for final debate, climate protest shuts down FDR Drive and more news for 10/25

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iw2Tw_0cc0dSef00
(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome to the first NYC Daily Roundup of the week — the top place to kick the day off right and catch up with the most essential news stories for this Monday.

It is a cloudy day in the Big Apple, with some rain in store for the overnight hours beginning around 9 p.m.

Aside from the weather for the day, here's what you need to know this Monday:

1.) Early voting is underway as Sliwa, Adams face off in final debate Monday

Early voting started over the weekend and the city has tallied over 30,000 votes as a result. Sliwa and Adams both hit the streets with their campaign teams and spoke on the recent rise in gunfire and violence across the boroughs.

"Three out of four have resulted in men shooting other individuals and never being arrested," Sliwa said. "That's like an advertisement to come on into Brooklyn and conduct a shootout."

"We keep talking about the crime that takes place on Lenox Avenue, but the crime takes place in the system where you see 5% of Black and brown children never reach proficiency," Adams said. "If you don't educate you will incarcerate."

The two will see face-to-face during the final debate tonight at 7 p.m., which can be seen on ABC 7 NY.

2.) FDR Drive traffic shut down by on-foot protestors in effort to fight 'unchecked climate change'

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the FDR Drive Monday as protestors blocked the highway which led to multiple delays and traffic during the morning rush hour.

The northbound lanes of the FDR Drive were reopened as of 10:45 a.m., according to the city’s emergency management department.

“If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It’s a matter of life and death,” the group tweeted. 

3.) Korean Festival returns to NYC

Sunday saw the return of Union Square's Korean Festival after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival included dancing, traditional dress, food like kimchi and Korean martial arts for New Yorkers to dive into.


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
194 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Multiple fire companies closed citywide due to mandate, Giants lose to Chiefs and more news for 11/02

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and it's time to catch up on the latest news of the day. Before you hit the polls on this election day, remember there is more to vote on than just the mayoral race. Other choices to make on your ballot include voting for the following positions to be filled:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: 91% of city workers vaccinated after mandate, Jets earn second win of season and more news for 11/01

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello everyone and welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! This is the first roundup of the month and it is a great feeling when the first day of the month lines up with the beginning of the workweek. On this Monday, Nov. 1, there's plenty going on in the Big Apple and this is the best way to catch up with the latest news.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: City Cleanup Corps in search of more employees, Knicks top Bulls on the road and more news for 10/29

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the NYC Daily Roundup, the best way to read through the top news stories of the day. It is FRIDAY! It is Halloween weekend! There are lots of fun events to look forward to this weekend, but before getting into party mode, let's catch up on the latest happenings in the Big Apple.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup 10/28: NY AG reportedly seeking gubernatorial run, Highbridge Water Tower tours on the way and more

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup! This is the easiest way to learn the top news for the day. We aim to keep it as local as can be, sharing the news that will help you the most throughout your day. Today is Thursday, Oct. 28, and Halloween is only 3 days away!

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: NYPD preparing for potential officer shortage, Knicks win against 76ers and more news for 10/27

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup — the easiest way to find your top local news for the day. It is Wednesday, Oct. 27, and after a wild weather day yesterday with scattered rain, there are just clouds in store for today.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: When to expect the COVID-19 vaccine for city kids, what to do this Halloween and more news for 10/26

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Oct. 26 and if you haven't been outside today, consider yourself lucky. It is the best day this week to stay indoors if possible as the rain will be ongoing as a Nor'easter passes through with flood watches in effect across the tri-state area.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: City Council approves electric school bus bill, Mount Sinai facing bed bugs and more news for 10/22

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! The end of the workweek is here and it is time to celebrate. Today is Friday, Oct. 22, and with a high of 68 on this partly cloudy day, it's a great time to enjoy some time outside before the cooler air comes to our area next week.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: NYPD + FDNY unions to fight vaccine mandate, Knicks win in double OT and more news for 10/21

(NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, and the weekend is oh so close. As we approach the weekend, know that this will be the best weather we'll have for a while, as rain is expected most days next week. Until then, however, with a high of 73 in store for Thursday, enjoy the sunny weather while it is with us.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: NY Public Library hosts welcome events, city employee vaccine mandate announced and more for 10/20

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the best place to catch up on what's going on in the Big Apple. It is another mild day in the city, as we continue to enjoy the fall season. It is Wednesday, Oct. 20, and as we expect to get some sun in the afternoon, make sure to get ahead of your tasks!

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Yankees sign Aaron Boone to new deal, FDA likely to approve booster mix-and-match and more for 10/19

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Hello, fellow New Yorkers! Today is Tuesday, Oct. 19 and this is the latest edition of the New York City Daily Roundup — the best place to catch up with the latest happenings around our great city.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Colin Powell loses battle to COVID-19, MTA speaks on subway performance and more news for 10/18

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup! Today is Monday, Oct. 18 and it is a crisp fall day in the Big Apple. To start the week off right, this is the best place to find the local news that you need for the day, as we work to provide some insight into the top stories from the weekend.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Open House New York returns, NYPD Community Center looks to provide refuge and more for 10/15

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday, New Yorkers! The weekend is here and it is gonna be a GREAT one!. There is great weather to kick it off on Friday, a little rain in store for Saturday and a nice sunny day on Sunday to close things out before the work week returns.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Remini to host 'The Wendy Williams Show,' Health Dept. addresses rise in STI cases and more for 10/14

(NEW YORK) Hello everyone and welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup. There is so much happening in New York City on a daily basis, but here we try to summarize some of the content for your benefit. It's the one-stop shop for all things NYC, with the latest news for you to read.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Sliwa calls out Adams, COVID-19 vaccine available at select movie theaters and more news for 10/13

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup, the best place to find your top local news for the day. On this partly sunny day, with a high of 75 degrees in store for the five boroughs, there is plenty to look forward to outside.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Kyrie Irving benched in BK, federal judge rules on religious exemptions and more news for 10/12

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup — the best place to find the top local stories for the day. It is Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the NBA season is starting next week. The New York Knicks are seemingly ready, but the Brooklyn Nets have some issues to work through before their opening matchup against the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Before diving into the Nets' woes, here are the top stories for this Tuesday:

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: MTA & city officials working on transit plan, Zibanejad signs for eight more years and more for 10/11

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Today is Monday, Oct. 11, and this is a brand new NYC Daily Roundup. As always, this is the top spot to find out your latest local news in order to stay up-to-date on what's going on in the Big Apple. Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day! With the weather peaking at 72 degrees, it's a great day to stay in and enjoy the big clouds covering the city skyline.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: City to cut Gifted and Talented program, COVID-19 breakthrough cases shut down 'Aladdin' and more

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! It is a sunny day in New York City and the weather is perfect to kick off the weekend. Before shutting down the laptops and heading for the couch, here are the top local stories to know on Oct. 8:

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: MTA debuts OMNY cards, FDNY & NYPD vaccine mandate in consideration and more news for 10/7

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup! The top place to find your daily, local news stories. Today is Thursday, Oct. 7 and the weekend is almost here! As the work week comes to a close, there is still time to catch up on assignments, catch up with coworkers and make weekend plans.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: City officials look to remove outdoor dining structures, best NYC parks in the fall and more for 10/6

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) It is Wednesday, Oct. 6 and this is your NYC Daily Roundup: the one-stop article to read about the latest happenings in the Big Apple. Find what you need, engage in conversations about the news (it's not all scary, I promise!) and embrace New York City for what it has to offer.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy