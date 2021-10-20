NYC Daily Roundup: NY Public Library hosts welcome events, city employee vaccine mandate announced and more for 10/20

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup, the best place to catch up on what's going on in the Big Apple. It is another mild day in the city, as we continue to enjoy the fall season. It is Wednesday, Oct. 20, and as we expect to get some sun in the afternoon, make sure to get ahead of your tasks!

Before the day comes to a close, however, you're gonna want to know the latest news. Our libraries are open, vaccine mandates are required for all city workers, and read about a rare MTA story. Here's what you need to know this Wednesday:

The New York Public Library is opening all of its branches to the public and welcome events are scheduled for three of the five boroughs (Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island) this week. The events are free to the public and accommodating for all ages.

Branches are prepared to distribute an estimated 15,000 draw-string bags full of school supplies including notebooks, USB drives and pencil cases with rulers, pens and pencils. Library visitors can also rejoice as branches are moving forward without late fines.

“The library hopes to encourage New Yorkers to visit their local libraries, bring back their books, fine free, check out some new ones and take home some goodies,” said Angela Montefinise, senior director of communications and marketing at The New York Public Library, in an email.

During his briefing on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced all city employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The city implemented a $500 incentive for employees who receive the first dose by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

All New York City municipal workers must comply with the mandate, including NYPD officers and FDNY firefighters. A weekly COVID-19 testing option will not suffice, according to De Blasio.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said in a statement. “We have led the way against COVID-19 – from fighting for the right to vaccinate frontline workers, to providing nation-leading incentives, to creating the Key to NYC mandate.”

An MTA employee successfully stopped his train in time to rescue a cat, which was near the third rail, and continued his route without delays last Thursday.

The southbound 2 train was pulling into the Times Square station when the conductor noticed the feline on the tracks around 10 p.m.

The train operator, Allan Mahadeo, was able to get the cat to trust him enough to make the timely save.