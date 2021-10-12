NYC Daily Roundup: Kyrie Irving benched in BK, federal judge rules on religious exemptions and more news for 10/12

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup — the best place to find the top local stories for the day.

It is Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the NBA season is starting next week. The New York Knicks are seemingly ready, but the Brooklyn Nets have some issues to work through before their opening matchup against the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Before diving into the Nets' woes, here are the top stories for this Tuesday:

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered New York to permit health care workers to pursue religious exemptions for the statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A little over a month ago, Judge David Hurd in Utica called for a temporary restraining order after 17 doctors, nurses and other staffers aligned for a lawsuit saying their exemptions were voided by the mandate.

In the ruling, Hurd said that the health care workers considering suing the state were likely to be successful on the merits of their constitutional claim, per News 12.

There are at least 27,500 restaurants that have been inspected to see if they are in accordance with the vaccine mandate rules in place for business and 14 have been found to be in violation, per the New York Post.

The city did not publicly identify the businesses that were reprimanded, but they are all facing a $2,000 fine for any second offense. A third strike would lead to a $5,000 from then on out. The vaccine mandate began on Sept. 13, after a campaign was set in place to make sure businesses were ready for the changes.

Unless he is vaccinated within the next week, Kyrie Irving will be out of the lineup for the Nets season opener — and all games to follow — after the team announced Tuesday he cannot be a part-time participant in their quest to win an NBA Championship. The point guard is not allowed to be with the team, as the Nets are following the rules set in place by New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play.

General Manager Sean Marks released the following statement:

Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.