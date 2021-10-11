New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: MTA & city officials working on transit plan, Zibanejad signs for eight more years and more for 10/11

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ke9LJ_0cNoHeZF00

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Today is Monday, Oct. 11, and this is a brand new NYC Daily Roundup. As always, this is the top spot to find out your latest local news in order to stay up-to-date on what's going on in the Big Apple. Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day! With the weather peaking at 72 degrees, it's a great day to stay in and enjoy the big clouds covering the city skyline.

With fall season fully underway, here's what you need to know this Monday to start the week off right:

1.) City officials working on new transit plan for MTA

After a disorderly year for straphangers and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority alike, it's time to make changes. City officials spoke on Sunday regarding the increase in ridership across city buses and trains, but there is still a lack of speedy service to allow commuters to get to work on time.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer revealed a multi-step plan Sunday that will focus on increasing service across the MTA.

"The MTA needs to step up. There's no excuse. All buses and high ridership buses should arrive at six minutes throughout the day, seven days per week," said Stringer.

The MTA released a statement from spokesperson Aaron Donovan:

We welcome the comptroller's focus on transit challenges and recommendation for new dedicated funding streams. The MTA has increased service in recent months on both commuter railroads and New York City Transit has continued to run more than 90 percent of subway and bus service for roughly 55 percent of pre-pandemic customers. The historic 2020-2024 Capital Plan, to be supported by congestion pricing, adds new commuter railroad stations in the Bronx to reduce travel times for essential workers and improved accessibility across the system. Penn Station Access and East Side Access will both create new options for riders. We recognize the critical role the MTA plays in recovery of the region's economy and have announced exploration of new fare options while continually providing better service with resources available.

2.) New York Rangers extend Mika Zibanejad's contract for eight more years

Center Mika Zibanejad will likely play the rest of his career in New York City as the Rangers extended the 28-year-old's contract for eight more years, the team announced Sunday. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Zibanejad's new deal holds an approximate average annual value of $8.5 million.

“Since joining the team in 2016, Mika has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL,” Rangers president and general manager, Chris Drury, said. “In addition to being a great player on the ice, Mika is an exemplary person off of the ice. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Rangers organization and are excited that he will continue his career in New York.”

3.) Bryant Park's Winter Village set for October return

Bryant Park's Winter Village will return to the city before Halloween this year, as the attraction will launch for the 2021 holiday season on Oct. 29.

Most of the COVID-19 rules will be in place this year as well, including the use of face masks and cleaning of "high-touch surfaces." The city's vaccine mandate must also be followed at the Winter Village. Those interested in booking free tickets for the ice skating rink must do so online.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Providing local NYC stories as a Bronx-born and raised journalist.

New York, NY
102 followers

More from Anthony Payero

New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Open House New York returns, NYPD Community Center looks to provide refuge and more for 10/15

(NEW YORK) Happy Friday, New Yorkers! The weekend is here and it is gonna be a GREAT one!. There is great weather to kick it off on Friday, a little rain in store for Saturday and a nice sunny day on Sunday to close things out before the work week returns.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Remini to host 'The Wendy Williams Show,' Health Dept. addresses rise in STI cases and more for 10/14

(NEW YORK) Hello everyone and welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup. There is so much happening in New York City on a daily basis, but here we try to summarize some of the content for your benefit. It's the one-stop shop for all things NYC, with the latest news for you to read.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Sliwa calls out Adams, COVID-19 vaccine available at select movie theaters and more news for 10/13

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Wednesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup, the best place to find your top local news for the day. On this partly sunny day, with a high of 75 degrees in store for the five boroughs, there is plenty to look forward to outside.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Kyrie Irving benched in BK, federal judge rules on religious exemptions and more news for 10/12

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup — the best place to find the top local stories for the day. It is Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the NBA season is starting next week. The New York Knicks are seemingly ready, but the Brooklyn Nets have some issues to work through before their opening matchup against the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Before diving into the Nets' woes, here are the top stories for this Tuesday:

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: City to cut Gifted and Talented program, COVID-19 breakthrough cases shut down 'Aladdin' and more

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Happy Friday, fellow New Yorkers! It is a sunny day in New York City and the weather is perfect to kick off the weekend. Before shutting down the laptops and heading for the couch, here are the top local stories to know on Oct. 8:

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: MTA debuts OMNY cards, FDNY & NYPD vaccine mandate in consideration and more news for 10/7

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup! The top place to find your daily, local news stories. Today is Thursday, Oct. 7 and the weekend is almost here! As the work week comes to a close, there is still time to catch up on assignments, catch up with coworkers and make weekend plans.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: City officials look to remove outdoor dining structures, best NYC parks in the fall and more for 10/6

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) It is Wednesday, Oct. 6 and this is your NYC Daily Roundup: the one-stop article to read about the latest happenings in the Big Apple. Find what you need, engage in conversations about the news (it's not all scary, I promise!) and embrace New York City for what it has to offer.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Yankees head to Boston for Wild Card game, Central Park Film Festival and more news for Tuesday 10/05

(New York Yankees/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City Daily Roundup! It is Tuesday, Oct. 5. For local sports fans, all eyes are on the New York Yankees today as they return to the Major League Baseball postseason in an American League Wild Card matchup against the Boston Red Sox. This is what dreams are made of.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Harry Styles shines at MSG, Powerball jackpot rises and more

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS) (NEW YORK) Happy Monday, fellow New Yorkers! It is nice and brisk out in the Big Apple, and after a busy weekend, there is plenty of news to dish out to start the week off right.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Yankees continue winning ways, where to find Daniel Craig on Broadway and more

New York Yankees Outfield Aaron Judge (99) waits for the pitch during the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays game on Sept. 30.(David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Village Halloween Parade set for comeback, $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn and more

People in costumes participate in the annual Village Halloween parade on Sixth Avenue on October 31, 2019 in New York.(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome back to the New York City roundup! It is Thursday, Sept. 30, which marks the last day of the month. The weather is nice and crisp, making it the perfect time to stock up on cozy candles for your homes. Hope September was a good month for you all and that October comes with unique blessings as well.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: 'Aladdin' returns to Broadway, Mets' pitcher eyeing long-term deal, NYC school troubled with COVID-19

(Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) It is Wednesday, Sept. 29, the sun is shining and New York City is continuing to move towards normalcy as more activities begin to open up. Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup, where we try our best to keep you up-to-date with the top local news stories in the area that will inform any New Yorker, or visitor, with what they need to know on this day.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Wendy Williams returning to TV, Hudson Square redesign in works and more news for Tuesday 09/28

(Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Happy Tuesday, fellow New Yorkers! The weather has finally cooled down in our area and the autumn season is underway. Grab your pumpkin spice or apple cider-inspired drinks and read along to see the top local news for this Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: Top local news for Thursday 9/16

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Welcome to the New York City Daily Roundup, your top destination to find out the who, what, when, where and why regarding everyday events across the five boroughs. As the third week of September comes to a close, here's what you need to know on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy