NYC Daily Roundup: MTA & city officials working on transit plan, Zibanejad signs for eight more years and more for 10/11

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK) Today is Monday, Oct. 11, and this is a brand new NYC Daily Roundup. As always, this is the top spot to find out your latest local news in order to stay up-to-date on what's going on in the Big Apple. Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day! With the weather peaking at 72 degrees, it's a great day to stay in and enjoy the big clouds covering the city skyline.

With fall season fully underway, here's what you need to know this Monday to start the week off right:

After a disorderly year for straphangers and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority alike, it's time to make changes. City officials spoke on Sunday regarding the increase in ridership across city buses and trains, but there is still a lack of speedy service to allow commuters to get to work on time.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer revealed a multi-step plan Sunday that will focus on increasing service across the MTA.

"The MTA needs to step up. There's no excuse. All buses and high ridership buses should arrive at six minutes throughout the day, seven days per week," said Stringer.

The MTA released a statement from spokesperson Aaron Donovan:

We welcome the comptroller's focus on transit challenges and recommendation for new dedicated funding streams. The MTA has increased service in recent months on both commuter railroads and New York City Transit has continued to run more than 90 percent of subway and bus service for roughly 55 percent of pre-pandemic customers. The historic 2020-2024 Capital Plan, to be supported by congestion pricing, adds new commuter railroad stations in the Bronx to reduce travel times for essential workers and improved accessibility across the system. Penn Station Access and East Side Access will both create new options for riders. We recognize the critical role the MTA plays in recovery of the region's economy and have announced exploration of new fare options while continually providing better service with resources available.

Center Mika Zibanejad will likely play the rest of his career in New York City as the Rangers extended the 28-year-old's contract for eight more years, the team announced Sunday. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Zibanejad's new deal holds an approximate average annual value of $8.5 million.

“Since joining the team in 2016, Mika has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL,” Rangers president and general manager, Chris Drury, said. “In addition to being a great player on the ice, Mika is an exemplary person off of the ice. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Rangers organization and are excited that he will continue his career in New York.”

Bryant Park's Winter Village will return to the city before Halloween this year, as the attraction will launch for the 2021 holiday season on Oct. 29.

Most of the COVID-19 rules will be in place this year as well, including the use of face masks and cleaning of "high-touch surfaces." The city's vaccine mandate must also be followed at the Winter Village. Those interested in booking free tickets for the ice skating rink must do so online.

