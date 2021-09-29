New York City, NY

NYC Daily Roundup: 'Aladdin' returns to Broadway, Mets' pitcher eyeing long-term deal, NYC school troubled with COVID-19

Anthony Payero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qj5Z_0cBy6bQI00

By Anthony Payero

(NEW YORK)

It is Wednesday, Sept. 29, the sun is shining and New York City is continuing to move towards normalcy as more activities begin to open up.

Welcome back to the NYC Daily Roundup, where we try our best to keep you up-to-date with the top local news stories in the area that will inform any New Yorker, or visitor, with what they need to know on this day.

1.) 'Aladdin' makes Broadway return after 18-month hiatus

Disney's 'Aladdin' lit up Broadway on Tuesday night with its first show in over a year after pausing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show joins over a dozen NYC spectacles to return — in front of fully vaccinated audiences.

Keeping everyone safe continues to be a priority for Disney Theatrical, the company behind the show.

"We've set up as good a protocol system as we can," Disney Theatrical President Thomas Schumacher said. "I think we've gone a little bit beyond what other industries have done."

2.) New York Mets ace Marcus Stroman eyes longer contract after stellar 2021 season

The 30-year-old Long Island native looks to end the season with 34 starts, a league-high, along with a 3.02 ERA — the lowest in his career thus far, per AM New York. Stroman joined the Mets after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, having last pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.

He thanked his efforts during the offseason for the type of season he was able to put together in Queens this year.

“I think it’s just a testament to the work I’ve put in in the offseason,” Stroman said. “Just to go out there and make every single start after coming off zero innings pitched, I think that’s a huge testament to the kind of work I put in...It’s endless, it’s tiresome, but it’s all worth it in the end.”

3.) Upper West Side school in peril after teacher causes COVID-19 outbreak

According to the New York Post, a teacher spread the coronavirus at the elementary school she works at on the Upper West Side. More than 100 students at PS 87 were dealing with symptoms linked to the virus and were forced to move to remote learning programs due to the outbreak.

“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority, and our quarantine guidance aligns with the CDC’s to keep our schools healthy and our kids in school,” said DOE rep Nathaniel Styer. “Our excellent educators are ready to provide remote instruction, and we support schools in getting students safely back in person and learning as soon as possible.”

The quarantining took place before the citywide mandate for school officials to be vaccinated. Currently, all public school employees have until 5 p.m. on Friday to be vaccinated or lose their jobs, per NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Information on testing for COVID-19 at public schools can be found here:

