Mother Throws Her 12-Day-Old Baby Out From The Window -The Reason She Did It Made People Call Her A Hero

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqMPB_0lDY332Z00
Photo byshutterstock.com

Being a mother has a remarkable influence on natural instincts. It enhances your awareness, strengthens your connection with another human being in a way that cannot be articulated, and, above all, your child's safety becomes the most crucial thing in the world.

This rings true for a 21-year-old mother named Shelby, who is being hailed as a hero in her community and nationwide for saving her 12-day-old daughter's life through her quick thinking and unconditional love. Firefighters received an emergency call about a house fire and arrived to find Shelby had passed away due to carbon monoxide poisoning in a second-story bedroom. However, they were surprised to discover that her baby was not with her.

Shelby's infant daughter, Keana, was discovered unharmed on top of a pile of debris, securely strapped in her car seat, having been dropped from a second-story window that her mother had smashed in order to save her. Even in the face of life-threatening circumstances and under tremendous time constraints, Shelby was able to act swiftly and securely fasten her baby into the car seat.

Apart from a minor burn, the baby was unscathed and was taken to the hospital in good condition, and discharged shortly after. Ed, the Chief of Fire Protection District, remarked on Shelby's presence of mind and said that what she did to save her baby was nothing short of a miracle.

Shelby's aunt, Kathy, stated that Shelby was immensely proud of her beautiful baby girl. While mourning the loss of this warrior mama bear, whose final act demonstrated her immense love for her child, we offer our condolences to Shelby's family.

