Scientists Now Say That It Turns Out Money Can Indeed Buy Happiness

Anthony James

Photo byshutterstock.com

The old adage has always stated that "money cannot buy happiness". Then in 2010 a Nobel prize winning researcher, Daniel Kahneman, put forth a study saying that emotional well being did not increase once someone made more than $75,000. Now though, a new study contradicts previous findings and proposes that money can indeed buy more happiness.

The new research is a joint effort by both Kahneman and Matthew Killingsworth, who worked in "adversarial collaboration" to put opposing theories to the test. With the help of an arbiter they came to a new conclusion that happiness did not reach a plateau at $75k, but continued to increase above and beyond $200k.

In their study, they polled more than 33,000 adults between the ages of 18 to 65 years old in the United States. Each participant had to report an income of at least $10,000 per household. Participants were then quizzed at random intervals on a smartphone app called Track Your Happiness. They would be asked specific question about how they were feeling at a given time on a scale that ranged form "Very Good" to "Very Bad".

They were able to draw two important conclusions. The first was that:

Happiness continues to rise with income even in the high range of incomes

This proved that on average more money did make people increasingly happier, in most cases.

The second conclusion identified what they termed an "unhappy minority", which constituted about twenty percent of the group. The report found them to be a group:

whose unhappiness diminishes with rising income up to a threshold, then shows no further progress.

Killingsworth noted that the results were conclusive stating:

In the simplest terms, this suggests that for most people larger incomes are associated with greater happiness. The exception is people who are financially well-off but unhappy. For instance, if you’re rich and miserable, more money won’t help. For everyone else, more money was associated with higher happiness to somewhat varying degrees.

The study also showed that happiness can vary widely from day-to-day and that each person experiences differing happiness levels, but there is indeed a ceiling for each of us. That being said, the duo stress that money is not indeed everything and say it is:

just one of the many determinants of happiness. Money is not the secret to happiness, but it can probably help a bit.

To which one Twitter respondent said:

Anyone who says money doesn’t buy happiness just doesn’t know where to go for shopping.

