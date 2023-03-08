Nurse Saves a Newborn Who Was Dumped As Medical Waste - Years Later She Learns Sad Truth About Her Real Mom

Photo by shutterstock.com

When Melissa was born, she weighed less than three pounds and was immediately taken to the NICU. Her early days were spent under the watchful care of the nurses there, who worked tirelessly to ensure she survived. Although she was born premature, Melissa eventually grew into a happy, healthy child and was adopted by a loving family.

However, at the age of 14, Melissa's life took a dramatic turn. She discovered that she was a survivor of a failed abortion. This revelation left her feeling unwanted and unloved, causing her to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms. Melissa struggled with bulimia, alcohol, and self-harm throughout her teenage years and beyond.

Despite her struggles, Melissa credits her faith for helping her to overcome these challenges. She says that God's grace allowed her to wake up every day and choose to live a healthy life. Melissa's faith in God also led her on a journey to discover more about her past.

Through her search, Melissa discovered that her birth mother was a 19-year-old college student who had been forced into having an abortion by her own mother. Melissa's birth mother was so heavily sedated during the procedure that she was not aware that Melissa had been born alive. In fact, nobody did. Melissa lay discarded as medical waste until a nurse heard her weak cries and gasps for breath. The nurse rushed Melissa to the NICU, where she received the care that saved her life.

Melissa's survival is nothing short of a miracle, and she believes that God had a plan for her life from the very beginning. Despite the pain, suffering, and confusion that she experienced, Melissa believes that God was with her every step of the way.

Today, Melissa is a devout Catholic and a committed pro-life advocate. She believes that every life is valuable and that every child deserves a chance to live. Melissa's story has inspired many people around the world, and she has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of protecting life.

Melissa has also written a memoir called You Carried Me, which details her journey to find her birth mother. In the book, she talks about the challenges she faced and the lessons she learned along the way. Melissa hopes that her story will inspire others who are struggling with similar challenges and encourage them to turn to God for strength and guidance.

In the summer of 2016, after a lifetime of pain and healing, Melissa finally met her biological mother. The meeting was a beautiful part of the healing process for both women. Melissa forgave her mother for what happened and embraced her. Her birth mother carried regret and guilt for believing that her child had died at the hospital. The meeting was a turning point for both women and helped them to move forward with their lives.

Melissa's story is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Despite the challenges she faced, Melissa never lost hope. Her faith in God sustained her and gave her the strength she needed to overcome the obstacles in her path. Melissa's story is a reminder that every life is valuable and that God has a plan for each of us, no matter how difficult our circumstances may be.

