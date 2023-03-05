A Baby Was Born Without Eyes And Given Little Chance Of Survival - Months Later The Mom Noticed A "Black Marble"

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CW2at_0l7ocwE600
Photo byshutterstock.com

Doctors are highly trained professionals that provide medical care and advice to patients. However, mistakes can still happen and their assumptions may not always turn out to be true. This was the case for a pregnant woman who was told by doctors that her baby had a rare genetic condition called Trisomy 13 and would not likely survive. Despite the doctor's advice, the woman decided to proceed with the pregnancy.

The baby was born with several complications, including breathing difficulties, deafness, and an untreatable condition called bilateral anophthalmia, meaning he was born without eyes. According to doctors, the baby was at risk of dying due to his condition. However, several months after the baby was born, his mother saw what appeared to be a shiny black marble behind one of his open eyelids while waiting in the doctor's office. When she asked another woman nearby if she could see it, the woman confirmed that it was an eye.

The doctors later reclassified the baby's diagnosis to microphthalmia, which means he was born with small eyes. The baby had grown eyes and had some limited vision, which came as a surprise to his parents. Despite his ongoing health struggles, including difficulty breathing and severe epilepsy, the boy is now four years old and receiving visual stimulation therapy at home and school. His parents remain optimistic that his vision will continue to improve.

The parents of the boy have a positive outlook and are grateful for their son's progress. The mother believes that this is her son's journey, and she is determined to give him as much joy as he brings to their lives. Although they would like to take away his disabilities, they accept and cherish their son for who he is. This family's story is a testament to the power of hope, positivity, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom. Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage.

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trisomy 13# childbirth# birth defects# miracle# family

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
22K followers

More from Anthony James

Doctors Said Her Baby was "incompatible with life" but Mother Proceeds to Gives Birth To a Miracle

Probably one of the scariest things a soon-to--parent can hear is that your baby has health defects that may make the childbirth process impossible. Such was the case for young mother, Lugo, who was told that the daughters she was expecting, Helianny, was "incompatible with life"

Read full story
1 comments

Mother Throws Her 12-Day-Old Baby Out From The Window -The Reason She Did It Made People Call Her A Hero

Being a mother has a remarkable influence on natural instincts. It enhances your awareness, strengthens your connection with another human being in a way that cannot be articulated, and, above all, your child's safety becomes the most crucial thing in the world.

Read full story

Scientists Now Say That It Turns Out Money Can Indeed Buy Happiness

The old adage has always stated that "money cannot buy happiness". Then in 2010 a Nobel prize winning researcher, Daniel Kahneman, put forth a study saying that emotional well being did not increase once someone made more than $75,000. Now though, a new study contradicts previous findings and proposes that money can indeed buy more happiness.

Read full story

8-Year-Old Boy Had A Tough Time Living In An Orphanage Home, but He Was Not Aware Of What Fate Had in Store For Him

Children who live in orphanages often come from backgrounds of neglect, abuse, or trauma, making it difficult for them to trust adults or form meaningful relationships. Despite the many challenges and difficulties these children face, it does not necessarily mean that they are in a helpless situation. This was the case for a little boy named Robbie, who was living in an orphanage and understood that parents often want to adopt newborns or young children, making it unlikely for him to be chosen.

Read full story

Nurse Saves a Newborn Who Was Dumped As Medical Waste - Years Later She Learns Sad Truth About Her Real Mom

When Melissa was born, she weighed less than three pounds and was immediately taken to the NICU. Her early days were spent under the watchful care of the nurses there, who worked tirelessly to ensure she survived. Although she was born premature, Melissa eventually grew into a happy, healthy child and was adopted by a loving family.

Read full story
3 comments

Are UFOS Time Travelling Earthlings From the Future? Steven Spielberg Seems To Think So

Steven Spielberg is undoubtedly one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time and two his most groundbreaking hits E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind focus on alien visitors coming to Earth. However, in a truth being stranger than fiction story, Spielberg is now propagating a belief that the numerous reports of UFOs seen around the globe may indeed be Earthlings from the future.

Read full story

The Cause Has Been Found for the Mysterious Death of a Farmer and 16 Cattle on a Cow Farm

Cow farms, also known as dairy farms, are an essential component of the agriculture industry and play a crucial role in supplying dairy products to the world's population. Overall, they play a critical role in providing food, supporting rural communities, and promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

Read full story
2 comments

Horrified Daughter Hides Camera In Her Father's Room, Finds Caretaker Doing This To Him

As the world's population ages, more and more families are facing the difficult decision of how to care for their elderly loved ones. Many choose to entrust their parents to care homes or assisted living facilities, relying on the expertise of trained professionals to ensure that their needs are met. However, as the case of Noleen Hausler demonstrates, this trust can be misplaced, and the consequences can be devastating.

Read full story
3 comments

How One Expert Built a "useful nuclear war survival kit" and You Can Too!

Probably not since the Cold War that followed World War 2, have tensions been so high about the possibility of a new nuclear disaster. Indeed with war raging in Ukraine, and countries like the United States and China being slowly dragged into the mix, people are rightly more fearful than in any time since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Read full story
3 comments

Mother Who Sold Her Newborn For $100 Reveals The Reason Behind It - "We need the money for feeding"

Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience that can bring immense joy and fulfillment. However, it also comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in the early days of caring for a newborn. All parents can attest to the fact that parenting a new baby is hard work, and it's normal to feel overwhelmed and exhausted. The constant demands of infant care, coupled with sleep deprivation and the adjustments required to adapt to a new routine, can take a toll on even the most resilient individuals.

Read full story
1 comments

Baby Died 57 Minutes After Birth - Parents In Tears When They Discovered That The Doctor Gave Him This Instead Of Oxygen

The birth of a child should be the happiest moment in a parent's life. However, it can also be one of the most heartbreaking under the wrong circumstances. Sonya and Yusuf's excitement turned to tragedy when their fourth child, Baby John, passed away shortly after birth. The couple, along with their three other children were left to mourn the loss of their baby boy. The hospital staff's mistake in pumping nitrous oxide into John's body instead of oxygen is currently under investigation. The tragic incident highlights the importance of proper installation and maintenance of medical equipment in hospitals.

Read full story
60 comments
Fremont, CA

This City Was Voted Happiest City in America for the 3rd Straight Year

While the search for happiness can sometimes be elusive, there are those who believe that it can be found. Particularly in one unique city in America. For the third year running, Fremont, California has claimed the title of Happiest City in America for 2023, according to a new report by WalletHub. According to the report, 83% of adults claim to feel stress over economic difficulties, so trying to identify places where they can be happier is a priority.

Read full story
6 comments

Why Did a Mother Pour Gasoline Into Her 8-Year-Old Son's Mouth?

Children are often referred to as a precious gift, and for good reason. They bring joy and happiness into our lives, and as adults, we have the responsibility to care for them and ensure their safety. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case for Anastasia, a mother who allegedly took extreme measures to punish her son, Andrey, after he didn't comply with her lies.

Read full story
2 comments

The 8 States Most Likely to be at Risk in a Nuclear Strike on the US

For obvious reasons, the dangers of nuclear war in the United States cannot be overstated. A nuclear war in the United States would cause massive destruction and loss of life. The destructive power of nuclear weapons is such that even a single bomb could level an entire city, and multiple bombs would cause devastation on an unimaginable scale.

Read full story
149 comments

Stepfather Reportedly Sold His 12-Year-Old Daughter For a Pack Of Cigarettes

According to reports, a 49-year-old man named Thomas, who was the stepfather of a 12-year-old girl, allegedly sold her in exchange for a pack of cigarettes. This horrific incident has raised many questions about the safety and well-being of minors and the importance of recognizing and reporting child abuse. It is a clear example of the severe consequences of neglect and abuse, and how they can have lasting impacts on a child's mental and physical health.

Read full story
7 comments

3 Year Old Baby Dies After She Was Left Alone For A Week Without Food And Water

The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl, Kristina, who was left alone in her apartment for a week without food or water has caused outrage and heartbreak across the world. It is reported that the hungry child consumed detergent, which ultimately led to her death. Maria, Kristina's mother, reportedly left her daughter without any water and locked the door while she went on a partying spree. The incident has sparked a debate among parents on the appropriate age to leave children alone, but the majority of parents agree that a 3-year-old child should not be left unattended for such a long time.

Read full story
9 comments

Disney Fanatic Claims World Record for Visiting the Legendary Theme Park for 2,995 Straight Days

For many people, Disneyland is truly the happiest place on Earth. For Jeff Reitz though, the park means much more to him that after he claimed a Guinness World Record for attending the legendary theme park for a whopping, 2,995 days straight!

Read full story

Farmer Discovered A Secret Door In The Ground - What He Saw Inside Made Him Scream

Archaeology has long been a fascinating field for uncovering the secrets of ancient civilizations, but the role of chance in these discoveries cannot be underestimated. Often, it is farmers or construction crews who accidentally stumble upon something of great value, leading to further exploration by trained professionals. One such example of chance leading to an important discovery is Skara Brae, an underground city found in Scotland.

Read full story
10 comments

"Grave Risk" - Nobel Peace Prize Winner Fears a Russian Miscalculation May Ignite Nuclear War

With hostilities continuing to rage in Ukraine and more harsh words are exchanged between the United States and Russia, the world seems to slip ever closer to an all-out escalation that may lead to World War 3. On Thursday, Daniel Hogsta, who serves as the Executive Director of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) sounded the alarm bells for the catastrophic risks that may lie ahead. He said:

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy