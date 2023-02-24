Man Forces Wife and 9-year-old Daughter to Dig a Hole, Then Buries Them Inside

Photo by shutterstock.com

Police in Brazil have uncovered a shocking crime after neighbors and family became concerned about the whereabouts of a mother and her young daughter. The bodies of Cristiane, a 34-year-old mother, and her 9-year-old daughter Karoline were found buried in the concrete patio of the house belonging to Cristiane’s partner, Fabricio. The case has caused outrage and raised concerns about domestic violence and child abuse.

Initially, it was believed that Cristiane had abandoned her teenage daughter and husband. However, suspicions were raised when the teenage daughter's story appeared to be inconsistent. Police began to investigate, and the daughter eventually led them to the location of her sister's body. It was later discovered that the daughter had been forced to dig her own grave, and her mother had been stabbed with a knife while the daughter was hit on the head before they were buried.

The police also suspect that Fabricio, Cristiane’s partner, was romantically involved with the teenage daughter and may have been abusing her. Neighbors had reported that Fabricio was controlling and wouldn’t let the teenager step out of the house. The police also found suspicious transactions made from Cristiane’s bank account during the months of December and January, which they believe were done by Fabricio himself.

While the investigation is ongoing, the case has raised concerns about domestic violence and child abuse. Brazil has one of the highest rates of violence against women in the world, with a recent report stating that a woman is killed every seven hours. Child abuse is also a major concern in the country, with reports of child labor, sexual abuse, and neglect.

Authorities are still searching for Fabricio, who is believed to have fled. The case highlights the need for more stringent measures to protect women and children from domestic violence and abuse. It also highlights the need for better education and awareness around these issues to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom . Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage .

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link .