Nurse Places Newborn Next To Twin Fighting For Life

Photo by shutterstock.com

In 1995, a pair of twin sisters were born prematurely, weighing only two pounds each. Kyrie and Brielle were placed in separate incubators in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). While Kyrie's health improved rapidly after birth, Brielle's condition was much worse. She cried incessantly, struggled to breathe, and turned blue in the face. Despite the nurse's attempts to help, nothing seemed to work.

Gayle, the nurse on duty, recalled something she had heard of in the past. Against hospital policy and rules, she decided to place Brielle next to her sister Kyrie in the same incubator. Almost immediately, Brielle snuggled up to Kyrie, and her condition began to improve dramatically. Her breathing became easier, and her crying stopped. Brielle regained a healthy color, and her condition steadily improved as long as she remained lying next to her sister.

A photographer from a local newspaper captured the moment when the twin sisters embraced in the incubator. The photo became iconic and received significant media attention. The twins grew up to be healthy preschoolers, and the photo of them hugging in the incubator continued to spread on the internet and even ended up on the covers of Life and Reader's Digest. The parents, Heidi and Paul, received so much media attention that they eventually changed their phone number.

The event changed the hospital's guidelines on twin births, and clinical studies have shown that placing twins in the same bed has clear health benefits. The famous hug has helped save lives and changed the way premature twins are treated. This story highlights the importance of nurses who prioritize their patients' well-being and are willing to try unconventional methods to save lives. It also shows that miracles can happen, and we must have the courage to test things and believe in the unthinkable.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom . Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage .