Thai Parents Made Their 5-Year-Old Twins Get Married - Find Out Why

Arranged marriages are a cultural practice in which families play a significant role in choosing a spouse for their child. The reasons behind arranged marriages can vary depending on the culture and region, but they are still common worldwide today.

However, one arranged marriage is Thailand is raising eyebrows for the reason it happened after parents deemed that their 5-year-old twin children be joined in matrimony. It appears that the Buddhist parents, Rewadee and Weerasak Washirawit believe that their children were previously lovers in a past life. According to one source the parents thinking was by motivated by the kids having:

karma from a past life in which they were lovers whose relationship ended before the could wed.

They also feel that should the twins not be married as soon as possible, they would suffer continual bad luck in future life cycles. Their mother Rewadee said:

I feel so lucky to have twins but I'm concerned that there is something following them from their previous lives. Our belief is that they should be married in order to clear that karma.

The proceedings for the wedding were handled by a Buddhist monk and the ceremony was a traditional Thai event featuring a variety of dowries, dances, and even a colorful parade.

The twins' father, Weerasak added:

We believe that if your children were born twins who have a different gender, they must be married or else one of them will fall ill later in their lives. We are only doing this to make sure our children are safe. We do not want them to be sick and there is nothing to lose if we follow this belief.

What are your thoughts on arranged marriage between siblings? Should this practice be outlawed?

