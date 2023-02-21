Stoking the Fires of WW3? - Russia Ramps Up Its Nuclear Blackmail Ploy to Discourage Western Forces in Ukraine

Photo by shutterstock.com

While President Joe Biden grabbed the headlines this weekend for a surprise visit to Ukraine, it is now Russia making news with reports it is ramping up its nuclear weapon rhetoric. With war continuing to rage, and the second year of armed conflict beginning, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is now raising the alarm bells about Russia's plans to introduce nuclear weapons into the conflict.

Their latest report claims that Russia has begun to conduct highly visible exercises for its strategic nuclear forces. They feel the goal is to use the prospect of 'nuclear blackmail' as a way to deter western forces from providing further aid to Ukraine.

The report mentions that Russia is continuing to test its Monolith Central Command System, which is the same one used during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. They have also conducted training operations for the nuclear submarine fleet and bomber planes.

Experts see these moves as 'thinly-veiled attempts' to threaten their enemies. They also feel these moves have moved the world closer than ever to a nuclear catastrophe.

According to the Daily Mail:

In January, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit founded by former Manhattan Project scientists, moved its 'Doomsday Clock' to '90 seconds to midnight', the closest it has ever been.

For his part, President Biden continues to shrug off any doubts that the United States is not committed to the cause. In fact, during a visit to Poland this week, the President reiterated they will stand with Ukraine to the end and pledged to provided more money and resources to the cause. He will continue to meet with leaders from NATO over the coming week to discuss a unified response strategy to Russian aggression.

