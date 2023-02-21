Stoking the Fires of WW3? - Russia Ramps Up Its Nuclear Blackmail Ploy to Discourage Western Forces in Ukraine

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JExNb_0kuAjFCh00
Photo byshutterstock.com

While President Joe Biden grabbed the headlines this weekend for a surprise visit to Ukraine, it is now Russia making news with reports it is ramping up its nuclear weapon rhetoric. With war continuing to rage, and the second year of armed conflict beginning, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is now raising the alarm bells about Russia's plans to introduce nuclear weapons into the conflict.

Their latest report claims that Russia has begun to conduct highly visible exercises for its strategic nuclear forces. They feel the goal is to use the prospect of 'nuclear blackmail' as a way to deter western forces from providing further aid to Ukraine.

The report mentions that Russia is continuing to test its Monolith Central Command System, which is the same one used during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. They have also conducted training operations for the nuclear submarine fleet and bomber planes.

Experts see these moves as 'thinly-veiled attempts' to threaten their enemies. They also feel these moves have moved the world closer than ever to a nuclear catastrophe.

According to the Daily Mail:

In January, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit founded by former Manhattan Project scientists, moved its 'Doomsday Clock' to '90 seconds to midnight', the closest it has ever been.

For his part, President Biden continues to shrug off any doubts that the United States is not committed to the cause. In fact, during a visit to Poland this week, the President reiterated they will stand with Ukraine to the end and pledged to provided more money and resources to the cause. He will continue to meet with leaders from NATO over the coming week to discuss a unified response strategy to Russian aggression.

Because it is always wise to prepare ahead, it is always a good move to be ready before disaster strikes. This is why it is critical for individuals to practice personal responsibility and prepare themselves. A great primer on must-have resources can be found here.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom. Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage.

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# world war 3# russia# nuclear war# ukraine# joe biden

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
22K followers

More from Anthony James

Stepfather Reportedly Sold His 12-Year-Old Daughter For a Pack Of Cigarettes

According to reports, a 49-year-old man named Thomas, who was the stepfather of a 12-year-old girl, allegedly sold her in exchange for a pack of cigarettes. This horrific incident has raised many questions about the safety and well-being of minors and the importance of recognizing and reporting child abuse. It is a clear example of the severe consequences of neglect and abuse, and how they can have lasting impacts on a child's mental and physical health.

Read full story

3 Year Old Baby Dies After She Was Left Alone For A Week Without Food And Water

The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl, Kristina, who was left alone in her apartment for a week without food or water has caused outrage and heartbreak across the world. It is reported that the hungry child consumed detergent, which ultimately led to her death. Maria, Kristina's mother, reportedly left her daughter without any water and locked the door while she went on a partying spree. The incident has sparked a debate among parents on the appropriate age to leave children alone, but the majority of parents agree that a 3-year-old child should not be left unattended for such a long time.

Read full story
1 comments

Disney Fanatic Claims World Record for Visiting the Legendary Theme Park for 2,995 Straight Days

For many people, Disneyland is truly the happiest place on Earth. For Jeff Reitz though, the park means much more to him that after he claimed a Guinness World Record for attending the legendary theme park for a whopping, 2,995 days straight!

Read full story

Farmer Discovered A Secret Door In The Ground - What He Saw Inside Made Him Scream

Archaeology has long been a fascinating field for uncovering the secrets of ancient civilizations, but the role of chance in these discoveries cannot be underestimated. Often, it is farmers or construction crews who accidentally stumble upon something of great value, leading to further exploration by trained professionals. One such example of chance leading to an important discovery is Skara Brae, an underground city found in Scotland.

Read full story
9 comments

"Grave Risk" - Nobel Peace Prize Winner Fears a Russian Miscalculation May Ignite Nuclear War

With hostilities continuing to rage in Ukraine and more harsh words are exchanged between the United States and Russia, the world seems to slip ever closer to an all-out escalation that may lead to World War 3. On Thursday, Daniel Hogsta, who serves as the Executive Director of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) sounded the alarm bells for the catastrophic risks that may lie ahead. He said:

Read full story
4 comments

Man Forces Wife and 9-year-old Daughter to Dig a Hole, Then Buries Them Inside

Police in Brazil have uncovered a shocking crime after neighbors and family became concerned about the whereabouts of a mother and her young daughter. The bodies of Cristiane, a 34-year-old mother, and her 9-year-old daughter Karoline were found buried in the concrete patio of the house belonging to Cristiane’s partner, Fabricio. The case has caused outrage and raised concerns about domestic violence and child abuse.

Read full story
34 comments

Judge Sentences 11-Month-Old Girl To Death, Her Family Left Devastated Over The News

Chief Judge Sandee of the Court of Appeals made a decision that went against a family's attempt to save their 11-month-old daughter's life. The judge denied the family's request for a second injunction against Cook Children’s Hospital Center's decision to withdraw the life support machine keeping the infant alive. Tinslee was born prematurely and has spent her entire life in the hospital undergoing intensive surgeries for lung disease, heart defects, and chronic pulmonary hypertension. In October, medical professionals at Cook Children's Medical Center declared Tinslee beyond saving and planned to withdraw her life support. The ruling gives the family only one week to appeal, which they plan to do with the assistance of TRL.

Read full story
984 comments

Nurses Scream After A Lady Gave Birth To Twins, The Mother Was Shocked After Looking At The Babies

The birth of twin sisters Jenna and Jillian is a remarkable story of love, joy, and relief. Sarah and Bill were over the moon when they found out they were expecting twins, but their excitement turned to concern when they discovered that their babies were single-tiered twins. This type of pregnancy involves sharing one egg, placenta, and amniotic fluid bag and can pose great risks to both the mother and babies. Despite this, Sarah carried her twin daughters for 57 days in the hospital before they were born via C-section two days before Father's Day.

Read full story
15 comments

Nurse Places Newborn Next To Twin Fighting For Life

In 1995, a pair of twin sisters were born prematurely, weighing only two pounds each. Kyrie and Brielle were placed in separate incubators in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). While Kyrie's health improved rapidly after birth, Brielle's condition was much worse. She cried incessantly, struggled to breathe, and turned blue in the face. Despite the nurse's attempts to help, nothing seemed to work.

Read full story
7 comments

Thai Parents Made Their 5-Year-Old Twins Get Married - Find Out Why

Arranged marriages are a cultural practice in which families play a significant role in choosing a spouse for their child. The reasons behind arranged marriages can vary depending on the culture and region, but they are still common worldwide today.

Read full story

11-Year-Old Girl Was Rushed To Deliver Her Baby Prematurely, Doctors Scream When They Discovered Who The Father Is

Interacting with grandchildren can be a source of joy for many grandparents. They have the benefit of being able to engage with their grand kids without the day-to-day responsibilities that come with being a parent. It’s an opportunity for them to share stories, play games, and simply enjoy spending time together. However, this was not the case for one 11-year-old girl who was forced to deliver her baby prematurely despite requesting an abortion. The incident has sparked an outcry by women's rights campaigners, who are calling for an investigation into the barriers that unacceptably delayed her care.

Read full story
104 comments

2-year-old Child Goes Missing and Neighbor is Stunned By What the Girl's Pit Bull Did

Every year, hundreds of thousands of children go missing. Thankfully, while 99.8% of those children are safely returned home, there are a small few that are not. It is a horrifying thought. Now, imagine the terror one might feel were your young child to go missing. That was the case of a family with a 2-year-old name Charlee, who disappeared and was missing for approximately 48 hours. Then something amazing happened.

Read full story
11 comments

Father is Stunned By What He Finds in the Coffin After the Death of His Newborn Twins

The birth of a child should be the greatest moment of one's life. Yet at the same time, the death of a child is probably the worst thing a parent can go through. David Daud found himself in that nightmarish position, when he suffered the heartbreaking loss of his newborn twins in Southern Russia. However, his nightmare was about to get worse, if that was humanly possible.

Read full story
25 comments

Young Boy Passes Shortly After Sharing a Troubling Thought to His Doctor

The tragic story of Andrew, the 5-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered by his parents, has shocked the world. The circumstances surrounding his death have raised concerns about the ability of child welfare agencies to protect vulnerable children from abuse and neglect.

Read full story
32 comments

Man Thought He Adopted A Lonely Puppy In The Forest, What He Saw After Made Him Cry For Help

Interacting with pets is known to have a positive impact on mental health. This is supported by scientific evidence which shows that good interactions with pets can cause changes in the body, including increased levels of oxytocin and beta-endorphins. Therefore, it is no surprise that people enjoy the companionship of pets. However, one man from southwestern China found himself in a rather unique situation when he mistook a bear for a puppy.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman In Tears After Noticing What The Dog Was Holding In Her Mouth

Dogs are often regarded as man's best friend, and the story of Angela is a testament to the unwavering loyalty of these furry creatures. Her act of heroism has earned her a spot in the hearts of many, and her story has spread far and wide, reminding us of the selflessness and bravery that still exist in the world.

Read full story
37 comments

"We've Forgotten The Potential Horrors" - Experts Discuss What Nuclear War Could Look Like if WW3 Erupts

In the days of the Cold War, just about everyone understood the potential cataclysm that could happen were war to erupt between the United States and Russia, who both had nuclear weapons. As the Cold War diminished, many of those fears seem to recede with the,. Now though, with tensions rising with China, some experts are trying to fan the flames of remembrance about how devastating nuclear fallout could be if the super powers clashed.

Read full story
19 comments

Dogs Suddenly Stops To Bark At A Small Hole, Owner Steps In and Discovered Something Amazing

The issue of infant abandonment is a heartbreaking and complicated one. Thankfully, there are resources available to help abandoned children get the care and support they need to thrive. However, not all babies get the chance to access these resources, and are left to suffer. Such is the case of Matthew, who was buried alive after being born two decades ago.

Read full story
52 comments

"I have to sell to keep other family members alive” - Man Explains Why He Sold 9-year-old Daughter to 55-year-old Man

Poverty can lead families into heartbreaking choices. Such was the case of Parwana Malik, a 9-year-old Afghani child who hoped to one day be a schoolteacher. Now those dreams are all but gone.

Read full story
410 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy