11-Year-Old Girl Was Rushed To Deliver Her Baby Prematurely, Doctors Scream When They Discovered Who The Father Is

The incident has sparked an outcry by women's rights campaigners, who are calling for an investigation into the barriers that unacceptably delayed her care.

According to Reuters, the child became pregnant after being raped by her grandmother's 65-year-old boyfriend. She went to a public hospital in Argentina when she was five months pregnant to request an abortion, which is only allowed in the country when pregnancy is the result of rape or when the mother's health is at risk. Officials took a month to decide whether to go ahead with the abortion, and several doctors refused to carry out the procedure due to conscientious objection. The delays meant the pregnancy continued to 23 weeks, when doctors decided it was too risky for the girl's health to go ahead with an abortion.

As a result, doctors performed a cesarean section, and the girl gave birth to a severely premature and underweight baby. The decision to force the girl to carry her forced pregnancy to term has inflicted such psychological and physical harm on the child that it could amount to torture under international law, according to Erika, Amnesty's Americas director. The incident highlights the need for urgent action to address child sexual abuse, which has surged in America during the pandemic, according to recent reports.

Women's rights groups and local rights groups have filed a petition calling on the state to respect the girl's rights and wishes to have an abortion. This case underscores the importance of providing timely and compassionate care to victims of sexual abuse, and the need for greater awareness and action to prevent such abuse from occurring in the first place.

