Dogs Suddenly Stops To Bark At A Small Hole, Owner Steps In and Discovered Something Amazing

The issue of infant abandonment is a heartbreaking and complicated one. Thankfully, there are resources available to help abandoned children get the care and support they need to thrive. However, not all babies get the chance to access these resources, and are left to suffer. Such is the case of Matthew, who was buried alive after being born two decades ago.

In 1998, while out running with her dogs on a hiking route, Azita's dogs detected something and started sniffing. Following their lead, Azita was led to a little hole in the ground where she was shocked to see two little legs sticking out. Upon further digging, she found a blue towel with a baby wrapped inside it. Frightened, she ran to the nearest road and flagged down a passing driver who drove them to the police station. Though Azita couldn't understand how anyone could do something so cruel, the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby.

The baby, later named Matthew, was given medical attention and survived. He was adopted by a loving family, and his biological mother was never found or arrested. As he grew up, Matthew had no knowledge of what had happened to him as a baby. However, when he was driving with his grandmother, she revealed the truth to him. Matthew was shocked by the story and decided to search for the angel who had saved his life, Azita.

After some difficulty locating her, Matthew finally met Azita with the help of Ryan, a celebrity who invited them to his studio to film the meeting. Azita had waited for 20 years to see Matthew again and was emotional at the reunion. She thanked him for changing her life and knew that their meeting was fated.

Infant abandonment is a devastating issue, but Matthew's story proves that hope and kindness still exist in the world. The heroism of Azita, who took action when she could have ignored her dog's instincts, highlights the impact of small acts of kindness. Though Matthew's biological mother remains unknown, his survival and eventual reunion with his savior give hope to others who face similar struggles.

