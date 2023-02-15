"I have to sell to keep other family members alive” - Man Explains Why He Sold 9-year-old Daughter to 55-year-old Man

Photo by shutterstock.com

Poverty can lead families into heartbreaking choices. Such was the case of Parwana Malik, a 9-year-old Afghani child who hoped to one day be a schoolteacher. Now those dreams are all but gone.

Since the Taliban reclaimed power in Afghanistan, life has become much more difficult for impoverished Afghans who no longer enjoy the humanitarian aid that came from an international coalition of supporters. Now as the economy spirals out of control, families are becoming increasingly desperate to survive.

Unfortunately Parwana is one of a number of young girls who are now being sold into marriage by their families who lack other means to survive. Mohammad Navin, a human rights activist in the country says:

Day by day, the numbers are increasing of families selling their children. Lack of food, lack of work, the families feel they have to do this.

For Parwana's father, Abdul, the choice was an agonizing one. After availing himself of every option possible, he found himself in an untenable situation.

We are eight family members. I have to sell to keep other family members alive.

The 55-year-old man named Qorban paid approximately $2200 in the form of sheep. Parwana will become his second wife. Sadly, the money provided by the sale will only be enough to feed the family for a few months. For his part, Qorban says:

(Parwana) was cheap, and her father was very poor and he needs money. She will be working in my home. I won’t beat her. I will treat her like a family member. I will be kind.

Unfortunately, this situation is not an isolated case in Afghanistan. Heather Barr of the Human Rights Watch notes:

It’s absolutely cataclysmic. We don’t have months or weeks to stem this emergency … we are in the emergency already. As long as a girl is in school, her family is invested in her future. As soon as a girl falls out of education, then suddenly it becomes much more likely that she’s going to be married off.

The stark reality is that once a child is sold into marriage there is essentially a zero percent chance of an independent future. Clearly this is a country where there are many problems and no easy answers.

