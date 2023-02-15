The Incredible Power of Love – Mother Refuses to Give up on Premature Baby Pronounced Dead at Birth

Anthony James

There is nothing quite like the bond between mother and child, and the miraculous story of Kate and Jamie Ogg highlights the true power of love to conquer all.

David and Kate Ogg were excitedly anticipating the life ahead of them as soon to be parents of twin babies. However, when Kate prematurely started the childbirth process at only six months, both could not help but be terrified. Jamie arrived first, followed two minutes later by his sister Emily. While Emily cried and wailed like a normal baby, Jamie was deathly silent. It did not take doctors long to figure out something was wrong. Jamie was not breathing and he race was on to try to save the child in distress.

Despite trying for twenty minutes to try and revive the lifeless child, the doctors were finally forced to tell the heartbroken parents their efforts were in vain. Then something incredible happened. Kate asked if she could hold Jamie. She would later say:

I saw him gasp but the doctor said it was no use. I took Jamie off the doctor, asked everyone to leave. He was cold and I just wanted him to be warm. We had tried for years to have kids and I felt so guilty. I just wanted to cuddle him. I unwrapped him and ordered my husband to take his shirt off and climb into the bed. I know it sounds stupid, but if he was still gasping there was still a sign of life so I wasn't going to give up easily. 

Indeed, Katie was not ready to give up on the tiny life she now held in her hands. She continued:

We were trying to entice him to stay. We explained his name and that he had a twin that he had to look out for and how hard we tried to have him. He suddenly gasped... then he opened his eyes. He was breathing and grabbing Dave's finger.  If we had let the doctor walk out of the room with him, Jamie would have been dead.

The more than twenty people in the room who witnessed the miraculous recovery were astounded. However, none could deny how love is capable of so many unexpected things. Experts will add that often times skin-to-skin contact between mother and child can regulate a newborn's heartbeat. Unicef advises that all mothers should perform this action to help the baby adapt to the new environment they find themselves in.

Five years later, the twins are healthy children who have never had any further medical issues. They also have a younger sibling named Charlie. A true happy ending for all involved.

