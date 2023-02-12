What is Precocious Puberty? - The Amazing Story of Lina Medina, the Youngest Person to Give Birth at 5-Years-Old

Photo by https://rarehistoricalphotos.com/

In many cases, child pregnancy is a result of sexual abuse or exploitation, and it's important for society to take measures to prevent such cases and provide support for the victims. The youngest recorded person to have given birth is Lina Medina from Peru. She gave birth at the age of 5 years, 7 months, and 21 days in 1939.

Lina came from a poor village and was brought the hospital after unusual swelling began in her stomach. Her parents feared she might have a tumor. Little could they imagine she was actually 7 months pregnant. Lina would eventually deliver a baby boy who weighed approximately 6 pounds.

Lina suffered from Precocious Puberty a medical condition in which a child begins to show signs of puberty, such as breast development or the onset of menstruation, before the age of 8 in girls and 9 in boys. This is considered to be a significant deviation from the normal developmental timeline, as puberty typically begins between the ages of 8 and 13 for girls and 9 and 14 for boys. It can be brought on by things such as genetic factors, environmental toxins, or maladies such as brain tumors. Dr. Erica, an endocrinologist said:

It’s an absolutely unbelievable story, but these things do happen.

While the doctors were horrified by the situation, suspicions quickly wen to her father Tiburelo as the likely person who sexually abused her. However, Lina never confirmed this fact, and authorities were not even sure if she actually understood what had happened. As a result, Tiburelo was never convicted of the crime.

The child that Lina delivered was named, Gerardo. Both he and Lina were taken in by the doctor who treated her. Gerardo was raised to believe that Lina was his sister. Lina would go on to lead an ordinary life in which she married and eventually had another child with her husband. Sadly, Gerardo passed away at the early age of 40.

It should be noted that this is considered to be a rare and extreme case, as most children's bodies are not physically mature enough to safely carry and deliver a baby at such a young age. Childbirth at such a young age can result in serious health problems for both the mother and the child.