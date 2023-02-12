"The only solution is pretty clear" - Controversial Yale Professor Pitches Idea of Mass Suicide for the Elderly in Japan

Photo by shutterstock.com

For many, clean living and smart decisions can lead to an extended lifespan and enjoyable golden years. Japanese people have a reputation for having some of the longest life expectancies in the world, and there are several factors that contribute to this trend including diet, quality healthcare, and low obesity rates. As a result. the country is graying rapidly and social services are being strained.

As a result, a controversial Yale professor, Yusuke Narita, has proposed an unusual way to address the challenge. He says:

I feel like the only solution is pretty clear. In the end, isn’t it mass suicide and mass ‘seppuku’ of the elderly?

When asked to shed more light on his mass seppuku proposal, Dr Narita said:

Whether that’s a good thing or not, that’s a more difficult question to answer. So if you think that’s good, then maybe you can work hard toward creating a society like that. The possibility of making it mandatory in the future will come up in discussion.

Though Dr. Narita maintains his words have been taken out context, he does stress the need to remove more of the senior figures in government and economic leadership roles to pave the way for the next generation to take the reins.

Many though are pushing back against his dangerous rhetoric and fear his influence could ultimately sway public policies and popular sentiment. Japan already suffers from a problem with low birthrate and high public debt. This leads to the question of how to pay for the country's continually rising pension obligations. One of his detractors, Masaki Kubota says:

It’s irresponsible. People panicking about the burdens of an aging society might think, ‘Oh, my grandparents are the ones who are living longer,’ and we should just get rid of them.

Outspoken critics of Dr. Narita cite the 1948 eugenics law that Japan once passed that led doctors to mass sterilize thousands of their citizens in the hopes of removing the possibility of passing on genetic disorders in future generations.

One tangible benefit that has come out of the discussion is that the country has been forced to examine much-needed solutions to pension reform and social welfare, Shun Otokita, who is part of the Japanese Parliament says:

There is criticism that older people are receiving too much pension money and the young people are supporting all the old people, even those who are wealthy.

Seeking to clarify what he has already said, Dr. Narita presented a written statement that read:

Euthanasia (either voluntary or involuntary) is a complex, nuanced issue. I am not advocating its introduction I predict it to be more broadly discussed.

So far, representatives from Yale University have chosen not to issue a statement on the school's position regarding Dr. Narita.

