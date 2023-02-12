"The only solution is pretty clear" - Controversial Yale Professor Pitches Idea of Mass Suicide for the Elderly in Japan

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noKol_0kl7kqOe00
Photo byshutterstock.com

For many, clean living and smart decisions can lead to an extended lifespan and enjoyable golden years. Japanese people have a reputation for having some of the longest life expectancies in the world, and there are several factors that contribute to this trend including diet, quality healthcare, and low obesity rates. As a result. the country is graying rapidly and social services are being strained.

As a result, a controversial Yale professor, Yusuke Narita, has proposed an unusual way to address the challenge. He says:

I feel like the only solution is pretty clear. In the end, isn’t it mass suicide and mass ‘seppuku’ of the elderly?

When asked to shed more light on his mass seppuku proposal, Dr Narita said:

Whether that’s a good thing or not, that’s a more difficult question to answer. So if you think that’s good, then maybe you can work hard toward creating a society like that. The possibility of making it mandatory in the future will come up in discussion.

Though Dr. Narita maintains his words have been taken out context, he does stress the need to remove more of the senior figures in government and economic leadership roles to pave the way for the next generation to take the reins.

Many though are pushing back against his dangerous rhetoric and fear his influence could ultimately sway public policies and popular sentiment. Japan already suffers from a problem with low birthrate and high public debt. This leads to the question of how to pay for the country's continually rising pension obligations. One of his detractors, Masaki Kubota says:

It’s irresponsible. People panicking about the burdens of an aging society might think, ‘Oh, my grandparents are the ones who are living longer,’ and we should just get rid of them.

Outspoken critics of Dr. Narita cite the 1948 eugenics law that Japan once passed that led doctors to mass sterilize thousands of their citizens in the hopes of removing the possibility of passing on genetic disorders in future generations.

One tangible benefit that has come out of the discussion is that the country has been forced to examine much-needed solutions to pension reform and social welfare, Shun Otokita, who is part of the Japanese Parliament says:

There is criticism that older people are receiving too much pension money and the young people are supporting all the old people, even those who are wealthy.

Seeking to clarify what he has already said, Dr. Narita presented a written statement that read:

Euthanasia (either voluntary or involuntary) is a complex, nuanced issue. I am not advocating its introduction I predict it to be more broadly discussed.

So far, representatives from Yale University have chosen not to issue a statement on the school's position regarding Dr. Narita.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom. Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage.

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Yusuke Narita# seppuku# japan# pension reform# yale university

Comments / 66

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
19K followers

More from Anthony James

"I have to sell to keep other family members alive” - Man Explains Why He Sold 9-year-old Daughter to 55-year-old Man

Poverty can lead families into heartbreaking choices. Such was the case of Parwana Malik, a 9-year-old Afghani child who hoped to one day be a schoolteacher. Now those dreams are all but gone.

Read full story
209 comments

The Incredible Power of Love – Mother Refuses to Give up on Premature Baby Pronounced Dead at Birth

There is nothing quite like the bond between mother and child, and the miraculous story of Kate and Jamie Ogg highlights the true power of love to conquer all. David and Kate Ogg were excitedly anticipating the life ahead of them as soon to be parents of twin babies. However, when Kate prematurely started the childbirth process at only six months, both could not help but be terrified. Jamie arrived first, followed two minutes later by his sister Emily. While Emily cried and wailed like a normal baby, Jamie was deathly silent. It did not take doctors long to figure out something was wrong. Jamie was not breathing and he race was on to try to save the child in distress.

Read full story

How Did LeBron James Become The NBA Scoring King?

At long last, the King of the NBA scoring has been crowned. On Tuesday night, LeBron James scored his 38,388th point to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the game's all-time leading scorer.

Read full story
1 comments

"EPIC FAIL" - Donald Trump Blasts Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to hurling vicious insults at those he feels have wronged him. Now he is back at it again with a new adversary. On Sunday, he took to his Truth Social media platform to take aim at the popular singer, Rihanna, who took the center stage for the 2023 Halftime Show of Superbowl LVII. He said:

Read full story
5 comments

What is Precocious Puberty? - The Amazing Story of Lina Medina, the Youngest Person to Give Birth at 5-Years-Old

In many cases, child pregnancy is a result of sexual abuse or exploitation, and it's important for society to take measures to prevent such cases and provide support for the victims. The youngest recorded person to have given birth is Lina Medina from Peru. She gave birth at the age of 5 years, 7 months, and 21 days in 1939.

Read full story
20 comments

A Real Life "The Last of Us? - Scientists Agree a Zombie Fungus Could Happen in Our Lifetime

"The Last of Us" is the smash hit HBO Sci-Fi series based on the popular video game series. The story takes place 20 years after a pandemic caused by the fungus Cordyceps has wiped out most of humanity and follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl named Ellie across the United States to a group of resistance fighters known as the Fireflies. Along the way, the two face danger from both infected and other survivors, as well as their own personal demons.

Read full story
5 comments
Berkeley Township, NJ

Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits Suicide

Last week, a video of Adriana Kuch, 14-year-old student at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township went viral showing her being assaulted and bullied by several classmates as she walked through the school halls. Sadly, only days later, Kuch committed suicide as a response to that vicious attack.

Read full story
8 comments

Are We Living in the End Times? 4 in 10 Americans Say Yes!

On the heels of a deadly pandemic, and now with war and famine on the rise, it is not surprising that many are fearful about where the world is headed. When you throw in the ravaging effects of climate change, overpopulation, and other current challenges, circumstances seem more perilous than ever before. It should come then as no surprise that approximately 4 in 10 Americans now believe we are living in the End Times according to a new study by the Pew Research Center.

Read full story
19 comments

Predator Who Raped 11-year-old Girl Complains That His Sentence Was Unjust While the Prosecution Says It Was Too Lenient

Brett David Hill, a 49-year-old man, who brutally raped an 11-year-old-girl in Newcastle, Australia and was sentenced to 17 years in prison now finds himself in an interesting legal position. It appears that both sides involved in the verdict that was rendered in December are extremely unhappy with the sentence and may look to re-open the case.

Read full story
1 comments

Love Bites! - 17-year-old Boy Collapses and Tragically Dies During Family Dinner

As the famous song goes, "Love bites!", but a mysterious new medical case is now asking, "do love bites kill"?. The story begins when 17-year-old Julio Macias Gonzalez returned home for a family dinner, but then had a seizure which was followed by violent convulsions. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to save Julio, who died shortly thereafter. However, medical officials were left with a question as to what had caused the tragic ending.

Read full story
12 comments

"A True Miracle" - Stunned Family in Disbelief After What Happened When They Removed Life Support From Comatose Woman

The fight appeared to be over. Doctors had determined that Lyndee Brown Pellettiere-Swapp was not responding to treatment and advised the family it was time to turn the life support off. Lyndee had been in a coma for several weeks, and her organs were beginning to fail. With seemingly no hope, the family made the heartbreaking decision to pull the plus and let her move on peacefully. Then something amazing happened.

Read full story
11 comments
Montana State

"He didn’t want to get caught" - 11-Year-old Girl Reveals How She Was Impregnated by Her Own Grandfather

In a shocking story out of Montana, a 55-year-old grandfather has been convicted of sexually abusing his 11-year-old granddaughter and impregnating her. He also abused her younger sister.

Read full story
182 comments

Could the Chinese Spy Balloon Be the Test Run for an EMP Attack on the US that Starts World War 3?

Now that the Chinese Spy Balloon has been shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, officials must try to determine what it's intended purpose was. There certainly has been significant speculation over the past few days since it first came onto the public radar.

Read full story
37 comments
Homestead, FL

Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them On

A shocking video has emerged online showing a 9-year old female student in Florida being viciously beaten by two older boys on a school bus. In the video, the student can be seen repeatedly punching the terrified girl in the head. Perhaps more disturbing was the fact that other students recorded the incident and cheered on the attack instead of intervening to help the victim. The children attend the Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida.

Read full story
20 comments

Horror in the Waters as Teenage Jet Skier is Mauled by a Shark in Western Australia

What started as a day of fun on the waters soon turned deadly when a 16-year-old Jet Skier was horrifically attacked in Western Australia by a shark. The teenager had been enjoying the day with a group of friends in North Fremantle when they spotted a pod of dolphins in the Swan River. Unfortunately she made a decision to jump into the water and swim with the dolphins. That is when the tragedy started.

Read full story
3 comments

How Much is Too Much? Father of 102 Children Says "Enough is Enough"

Childbirth is often considered a blessing as it signifies the creation of new life and the arrival of a new family member. For many people, having children is a source of great joy and fulfillment. Childbirth can also bring families closer together and strengthen relationships. However, it is important to acknowledge that childbirth can also be physically and emotionally challenging, and not all experiences with childbirth are positive.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!

Every day seems to bring us closer to a cataclysmic end with a war raging in Ukraine and more nuclear chatter at every step. That is why it is important to be ready for anything life throws our way. Being prepared means having the necessary resources, plans, and abilities in place to effectively handle challenges, emergencies, and unexpected situations.

Read full story
68 comments

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.

Read full story
127 comments

A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is

The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.

Read full story
1955 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy