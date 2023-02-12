A Real Life "The Last of Us? - Scientists Agree a Zombie Fungus Could Happen in Our Lifetime

"The Last of Us" is the smash hit HBO Sci-Fi series based on the popular video game series. The story takes place 20 years after a pandemic caused by the fungus Cordyceps has wiped out most of humanity and follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl named Ellie across the United States to a group of resistance fighters known as the Fireflies. Along the way, the two face danger from both infected and other survivors, as well as their own personal demons.

Now, scientists are warning that the concept behind the fictious series is a real possibility under the right conditions.

A research associate at the Fungal Infection Group, Norman van Rhijn says:

I remember the first scene where you see the scientists talking about this range of fungi and that it's all going to change, I would say that is almost 100 percent right, The story has taken inspiration from scientific proof and just sensationalized that a little bit.

An assistant curator at The New York Botnical Garden, Joao Araujo agrees. he says:

We hypothesize that around 45 million years ago, the fungus infected the first ants. The cordyceps was first in beetles and then jumped to ants because both happened to be in the same tree trunk.

When asked if they could infect humans he said:

I am not going to say never, especially in this field when we've seen crazy things happen, especially how it is portrayed in the series it needs to overcome a lot of hurdles for a fungus like that to infect humans.

Van Rhijn added:

In terms of physiology, the entryway through our body is through the respiratory system, although there are cases where it goes through wounds. This way is not compatible with an ant, so the fungus would need to evolve with a different strategy to infiltrate our lungs.

Because anybody can get a fungal infection, those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible. van Rhijin further notes:

It either needs to be a complete breakdown of our immunity to that fungus or the fungus needs to evolve a radical strategy not to be recognized by a complete range of cell types. We don’t fully understand it yet. But in order for a fungal pandemic to occur, our immune system must become insufficient to clear the fungus before it invades our tissue.

Scientists agree that for a true fungal pandemic to occur, fungus would need to adapt to overcome the protection humans receive from warm bodies.

Our elevated temperature is a thermal barrier for many things that can’t grow at that temperature.  Basically, you can see our temperature as part of our immune system - another reason we get fever is to raise our temperature to fend off infections. So in order for a fungus to infect us, it needs to learn how to cope with a nearly 20-degree difference.

While no one actually believes that a fungus virus is likely, the fact that it is theoretically possible is something we must continue to guard against and monitor closely.

