Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits Suicide

Last week, a video of Adriana Kuch, 14-year-old student at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township went viral showing her being assaulted and bullied by several classmates as she walked through the school halls. Sadly, only days later, Kuch committed suicide as a response to that vicious attack.

Today, an outraged student body staged a walkout from classrooms to bring attention to the problem that they feel is not being seriously addressed by the school.

Bullying is a serious issue among youths that can have long-lasting negative effects on its victims. It refers to any repeated and intentional behavior that is meant to hurt, intimidate, or offend someone. This can take many forms, including physical, verbal, or emotional abuse, and can occur in person, online, or through social media.

The consequences of bullying can be severe for the victim, including decreased self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and even suicide in extreme cases. It can also have a negative impact on the perpetrator, leading to increased aggression and a higher likelihood of criminal behavior in adulthood.

Today though, the community is taking a stand to say enough is enough. The girl's father Michael Kuch is especially outraged at the lack of effort by the school to involve the police. He said:

A kid is assaulted with a weapon and their policy is not to call the police or file a report. I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter.

He was particularly incensed by the school's actions to only send her daughter to the school nurse, instead of a hospital despite the brutal injuries she endured.

His anger was echoed by the students, more than 200 in total who staged the walkout to support their fallen classmate and protest bullying actions. Sophomore, Roman Valdez said:

Adriana took her own life because nobody at the school was able to help or care or step in. I would actually like to teach the people who bully what they’re actually doing and how it affects.

Thus far, the school has refused to comment on the situation. However Michael Kuch will not let the matter rest until justice is served. He says:

It was a felony assault. They don’t file a report, that’s obstruction of justice. They’re absolutely refusing to protect our children. Why would anyone want to send their kids there?

While there has been no official statement by the school or prosecutors, Kuch says he has been told that at least three students will be charged with criminal actions.

