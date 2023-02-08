Predator Who Raped 11-year-old Girl Complains That His Sentence Was Unjust While the Prosecution Says It Was Too Lenient

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTJC1_0kg4RSR900
Photo byLouisville Daily Post

Brett David Hill, a 49-year-old man, who brutally raped an 11-year-old-girl in Newcastle, Australia and was sentenced to 17 years in prison now finds himself in an interesting legal position. It appears that both sides involved in the verdict that was rendered in December are extremely unhappy with the sentence and may look to re-open the case.

The original crime took place in 2018 when Hill abducted the young girl on her way to school, using a pair of scissors and proceeded to sexually assault her at three different locations. Hill had apparently been binging on both synthetic cannabis and pornography before carrying out the assault and claims to have no memory for why he would have committed such a crime saying:

That is the big question with me, is why I did such a thing.

Now though, as Hill begins his prison time, both the prosecution and defense are looking to get the sentence changed. For their part, the New South Wales Director of Public Prosecutions wants to file an appeal claiming the verdict was "manifestly inadequate". They feel it was far too lenient. Meanwhile the defense has a different opinion and feels the verdict was "manifestly excessive".

The young victim who has been hailed as the "Bravest Girl in Australia" had a chance to face her assailant in court and said:

It is important that you hear what I have to say to you. I have been waiting for this day to tell you how I feel and how you have affected my life. Today, tomorrow and years ahead, I will be scarred and never cured. I may look strong and brave on the outside but on the inside I'm breaking down. I feel like I'm on a rollercoaster, going up and falling back down. That day started with me going to school like I did every other morning,' she told her rapist. I was excited to see my friends. You kidnapped and raped me. My life as I knew it is forever changed. Every night I lie awake and look around my room. I can't sleep and my body will be shaking. I see your face everywhere in places that should be safe, like when I play sport, in class, at home. I get so distressed and upset. I feel like my life is threatened over and over again. I have had suicidal thoughts because I want the pain to stop and to be in control of my thoughts and my feelings. I will deal with this for the rest of my life.

The NSW DPP has filed an appeal and hopes to have the verdict re-examined in March. Hill and the defense have six months from the date of the original verdict on December 23 to launch their own appeal. It remains to be seen how this case will end.

# sexual abuse# crime# child abuse# predator# law

