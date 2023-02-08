Love Bites! - 17-year-old Boy Collapses and Tragically Dies During Family Dinner

Photo by shutterstock.com

As the famous song goes, "Love bites!", but a mysterious new medical case is now asking, "do love bites kill"?

The story begins when 17-year-old Julio Macias Gonzalez returned home for a family dinner, but then had a seizure which was followed by violent convulsions. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to save Julio, who died shortly thereafter. However, medical officials were left with a question as to what had caused the tragic ending.

As incredible as it seems, it appears that a simple hickey, or "love bite", from his girlfriend may have been the cause of problem. In the autopsy, doctors theorized that the suction from the hickey he had received earlier in the day, resulted in a clot that moved to his brain and caused the stroke which killed the young man.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2011, a New Zealand woman was found to have experienced major damage to an artery in her neck after receiving a hickey. She later suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed on her right side.

The doctor who treated her, Dr. Teddy Wu, said:

To my knowledge, it's the first time someone has been hospitalized by a hickey.

In the tragic case of Julio, many questions remain unanswered. For their part, his parents place blame

on his girlfriend, who was seven years older than him. She disappeared shortly after the incident. This story should serve as a reminder to us that life is short and precious and we should always make the most of the time we have. Sadly, none of us know what day might be our last one.

