"A True Miracle" - Stunned Family in Disbelief After What Happened When They Removed Life Support From Comatose Woman

Photo by shutterstock.com

The fight appeared to be over. Doctors had determined that Lyndee Brown Pellettiere-Swapp was not responding to treatment and advised the family it was time to turn the life support off. Lyndee had been in a coma for several weeks, and her organs were beginning to fail. With seemingly no hope, the family made the heartbreaking decision to pull the plus and let her move on peacefully. Then something amazing happened.

The 47-year-old woman whispered to her family:

I'm a fighter.

The stunned family couldn't believe what had happened and her husband quickly asked if she knew who they were. She was able to quickly identify both him and her mother. The family rejoiced knowing they had just experienced a true miracle.

Lyndee has been in the coma more than two weeks and claims during the time she could hear and understand what was going on around her, though she was unable to speak or move. Patients claiming to be awake in a coma state is not uncommon.

The story had begun a few weeks earlier when Lyndee's son returned home to find her unconcious. After being rushed to the hospital, Lyndee experienced several seizures, and though unresponsive, she claims she could hear things around her.

I started hearing people after the seizures stopped. I remember everyone coming in talking to me. My son Steven and daughter Amanda were singing to me, my niece reading Twilight to me. I remember a doctor shining a light in my eyes and telling my family that there is no response. I also remember the doctor explaining what is going to happen when they turned the life support off.

She also remembers the day when her family made the painful choice to turn the life support off.

My family knows I am an avid organ donor so when my organs started to fail they made the decision - it was time to make that decision. They gave one more day for everyone to come and say their goodbyes. On October 29, they turned my life support off. The entire time my husband kept whispering in my ear 'I need you to fight'. They removed all tubes as he requested.

With doctors on-hand to finally pronounce her dead and bein the grim task of harvesting her organs, Lyndee was able to get the miraculous words across that proved she wasn't ready to succumb yet. Over the weeks and months that followed she would relearn basic functions like walking and being able to feed herself.

Though she still battles with health challenges to this day, Lyndee is grateful to still be here as she has been able to see her son graduate from high school and experience other precious life events. Truly she is a fighter indeed.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom . Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage .