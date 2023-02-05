"He didn’t want to get caught" - 11-Year-old Girl Reveals How She Was Impregnated by Her Own Grandfather

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHoig_0kdDusDR00
Photo byStevensville Police Department

In a shocking story out of Montana, a 55-year-old grandfather has been convicted of sexually abusing his 11-year-old granddaughter and impregnating her. He also abused her younger sister.

The crime came to light last June when the victim was determined to be 32 weeks pregnant, after she had an appointment with her doctor. It did not take authorities long to determine that the grandfather, the girl's legal guardian was the perpetrator. They also discovered he had a long record of sexual abouse stretching back more than 30 years.

When interviewed by a local paper, the victim shared the initial doctor appointment was prompted by a series of stomach cramps she began to experience. The girl said:

I didn't know what pregnant felt like, so I didn't know.

Eventually she would deliver the baby in August.

When speaking with a child advocacy organization, the victim described what would happen if she denied her grandfather's sexual advances by saying:

He would lie on the couch and pout. He’d wait to see if I could come out and look at him and feel sorry for him, but I wouldn’t.

Then to make matters worse, the grandfather instructed the young victim to lie and say a teenage boy had impregnated her at the local county fair earlier in the year. The doctors though were able to determine the timing she suggested didn't work and soon were able to coax the truth from her. The victim would add:

Instead of him doing the wrong thing, he would come in and tell me what to say. He didn’t want to get caught.

Her 9-year-old sister played a key role as well when she confirmed to her mother that she had witnessed the pedophilia. She told how the grandfather would abuse the pregnant victim with his hands and mouth. She confirmed that he would kiss her private areas, as well.

In the end though, justice was served. The presiding Judge Jeffrey Langston said:

You seem to lack any semblance of a conscience.

The perpetrator was sentenced to 200 years in jail and registered as a Level 3 sexual offender. He will not be eligible for parole until he is 105 years old. He also remains under investigation for possible crimes against even younger victims who he allegedly came into contact with, as well.

