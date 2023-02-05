Could the Chinese Spy Balloon Be the Test Run for an EMP Attack on the US that Starts World War 3?

Photo by shutterstock.com

Now that the Chinese Spy Balloon has been shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, officials must try to determine what it's intended purpose was. There certainly has been significant speculation over the past few days since it first came onto the public radar.

One chilling theory posits that the balloons may be eventually used a way to launch a preemptive EMP attack on the United States.

EMP stands for Electromagnetic Pulse, which is a burst of electromagnetic energy caused by a nuclear explosion, solar flare, or other means. An EMP attack refers to the use of EMP as a weapon, where the energy pulse is directed towards a specific target to disrupt or damage electrical and electronic equipment. This type of attack can potentially have a significant impact on critical infrastructure and national security, causing widespread power outages, communication disruptions, and other damage.

Spy balloons were once used in World War by the Japanese army to drop bombs, but the versions used today are much more sophisticated. With the ability to soar up to 200,000 feet over the ground, they could be difficult to detect and carry payloads such as a small nuclear weapon that if detonated could wipe out an electrical grid in a multi-state area. Given the United States' reliance on technology the results could be devastating.

In 2015, Air Force Major, David Stuckenberg, a leading authority on EMP attacks wrote a report stating:

Using a balloon as a WMD/WME platform could provide adversaries with a pallet of altitudes and payload options with which to maximize offensive effects against the U.S. A high altitude balloon could be designed, created, and launched in a matter of months. There is nothing to prevent several hundred pounds of weapons material from being delivered to altitude.

After the recent spy balloon sighting, Stuckenberg said:

China’s recent balloon flyover of the United States is clearly a provocative and aggressive act. It was most likely a type of dry run meant to send a strategic message to the USA. We must not take this for granted.

In another report Stuckenberg wrote for Congress, he added:

Peter Pry, a former CIA analyst and member of the Congressional Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from EMP Attack, stated, ‘Imagine the consequences of a balloon EMP attack that damages and destroys electronic systems at the speed of light within an EMP field with a radius of hundreds of kilometers. The Eastern Grid generates 75% of U.S. electricity and supports most of the population.” Pry also notes, “Virtually any nuke detonated anywhere over the Eastern Grid will collapse the entire Eastern Grid, not just the area within the EMP field, because of cascading failures that will ripple outward.

In the case of EMP, the consequences of a failure to anticipate ALL delivery modes within the reach of an imaginative enemy could be immediate and widespread. As guardians of our nation’s future, planners must leave no stone unturned in the effort to deprive America’s enemies of low cost, lowtech, high-consequence military options.

China has insisted that the balloon poses no threat, and maintains it was simply an experiment that went off-course. Whatever the case may be, this is a good reminder to have emergency supplies of food and equipment on-hand in case disaster strikes.

