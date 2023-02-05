Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them On

Photo by shutterstock.com

A shocking video has emerged online showing a 9-year old female student in Florida being viciously beaten by two older boys on a school bus. In the video, the student can be seen repeatedly punching the terrified girl in the head. Perhaps more disturbing was the fact that other students recorded the incident and cheered on the attack instead of intervening to help the victim. The children attend the Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida.

School bullying is a significant problem that affects many students. According to various studies, it is estimated that between 15-30% of students globally have experienced bullying, either as a victim, bully, or both. The effects of bullying can be long-lasting and serious, including emotional and psychological trauma, decreased academic performance, and increased risk of mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

In a statement released by the school district they said:

The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home.

The victim’s parents have already said they will seek criminal charges for the two assailants in the attack, The victim's mother said that there have been repeated violent incidents at the school and added:

All ages are on that bus and it's overfilled. It's very crazy because there's all this yelling going on in the bus and the two adults on the bus – the bus (driver) and the bus aide, only sit in the front. We've had issues before with my son and the kids on the bus, and also in the cafeteria and at dismissal. I already drew the line, and I was also on the phone with the district -- I spoke with someone from the district -- and the only thing they could advise me of was to continue to speak with the principal and pull up a bully report. You're taking care of our children -- you're still responsible for them. That's what you have a job for. Not only to teach them, but if you see anything going on in your classroom, you don't necessarily have to physically intervene, but call somebody who can. Because if somebody's child ends up dead, it's on the school.

The two students that were at the center of the brutal attack were arrested on Wednesday by the Miami-Dade Schools Police. The reason for the attack has not been disclosed, to to this point.

