Horror in the Waters as Teenage Jet Skier is Mauled by a Shark in Western Australia

Photo by shutterstock.com

What started as a day of fun on the waters soon turned deadly when a 16-year-old Jet Skier was horrifically attacked in Western Australia by a shark. The teenager had been enjoying the day with a group of friends in North Fremantle when they spotted a pod of dolphins in the Swan River. Unfortunately she made a decision to jump into the water and swim with the dolphins. That is when the tragedy started.

Shark attacks are relatively rare, considering the millions of people who enter the water every year. According to the International Shark Attack File, there were an average of 64 unprovoked shark attacks per year worldwide between 2015 and 2019. Of these attacks, about one-third resulted in fatalities. Nevertheless, it's important to exercise caution and understand the potential risks when entering the ocean, especially in areas known to have a high concentration of sharks.

Sadly, her friends could only watch in dismay as they were helpless to stop the vicious attack. Paramedics were called to the scene, but arrived too late to help the young girl who died from her injuries. She was believed to primarily have been bitten on the leg, and authorities were not forthcoming to the gruesome details only saying:

It's an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved and everyone who knew the young girl, so I won't be going into the extent of the injuries.

Paul Robinson, the Fremantle District Acting Inspector added:

It is unusual for a shark to be that far down the river … at this point in time an alert has been put out, a shark warning just to let people know this incident has taken place. What we've been advised issues with friends on the river, they were on Jet Skis, there was possibly a pod of dolphins been seen nearby, and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins.

Although the details seem obvious, the Department of Primary Industries continues to investigate the incident and released a statement saying:

DPIRD is working with local authorities and further information will be provided as it becomes available,

Authorities did confirm there had not been a fatal shark attack in the Swan River in almost a hundred years when Charles Robinson, a 13-year old student was attacked in Freshwater Bay in 1923.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom . Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage .