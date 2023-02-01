"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Photo by shutterstock.com

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.

One thing she noticed during her fifth time around was that physically she felt enormous. Given how much larger she felt, Chrisy immediately wondered if she might be carrying twins. However, after a routine ultrasound, the doctors confirmed that she was only carrying a single child.

As the pregnancy continued, she reported no unusual pain or issues. To be safe though, doctors decided to conduct a c-section for her delivery. During the procedure though, Chrisy became concerned when she heard shouting and commotion from the medical staff. Then when they presented the child to her, Chrisy found herself in shock as well. The reason? Her beautiful Baby daughter, Corbet, tipped the scales at a massive 13 pounds, 5 ounces. Chrisy would say later:

When they held her around the curtain for me I just couldn’t believe how big she was. I felt like I was looking at a toddler, I was like oh my God, she’s gonna walk to the nursery.

The doctors were amazed and told the family they had never delivered such a large baby. Thankfully while Corbet was fully healthy, the biggest problem seemed to be finding newborn clothes to fit her. After securing a set that was several sizes larger than normal, the new family was able to go home with a happy ending.

