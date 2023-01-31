A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is

Photo by https://bismarckdaily.com/

The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.

Local authorities said that in the case of the girl who got pregnant, the DNA test results confirmed that the girl’s 13-year-old cousin was the father of her child. The Zimbabwe Republic Police released a statement that said:

The Republic Police confirms that the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) results obtained from the National University of Science and Technology, in connection with the paternity of the 9 year old girl’s child, have established that the victim’s cousin brother (13) is the father of the child. The 9 year old complainant and the suspect will now receive the appropriate counselling from the Police’s Victim Friendly Unit (VFU). The police is now working with other relevant arms of the government to ensure that the due processes of the law are followed.

Meanwhile, the father of the pregnant girl, who is 29 years old, was arrested and is assisting the police with their investigation.

While the DNA results confirmed that the father was not responsible for the girl’s pregnancy, it is important to note that it does not necessarily mean that he did not molest his daughter. The 9-year-old was diagnosed with a rare condition known as precocious puberty, which occurs when a child’s body begins to change into that of an adult too soon. This situation is a stark reminder of the importance of protecting children and ensuring that they have access to proper care and support.