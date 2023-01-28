Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Photo by Ibtribune

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.

Treacher Collins Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects the development of the bones in the face and can also lead to hearing and vision loss. In Jackson's case, it has left him almost completely deaf and with significant facial differences. Unfortunately, these differences have made him a target for bullying and ridicule from his peers, who call him names such as "ugly" and "monster."

When Jackson's father, Dan, heard about the bullying, he was heartbroken. He couldn't stop the tears when he heard about the constant barrage of derogatory comments and ignorance that his son had to endure on a daily basis. Jackson even talked about suicide, something that no child should ever have to consider. Dan knew that he had to do something to help his son.

Dan decided to take action by writing a soulful post on Facebook that described the case and the impact it was having on Jackson. In the post, Dan wrote:

My heart is in pieces right now. My heart is ripping out of my chest...this beautiful young man, my son Jackson, has to endure a constant barrage of derogatory comments and ignorance like I've never seen before.

On a daily basis, his classmates refer to him as ugly, freak, and monster. He talks about suicide...and he's only 8 years old! He claims he has no friends and that everyone despises him. Kids throw rocks at him and push him while yelling these heinous words. please take a minute and imagine if this was your child.

Dan's post went viral, and it touched the hearts of many people. It led to a change in the behavior of the children at Jackson's school towards him. They now want to be his friends and protect him from bullies. Dan believes that it is the responsibility of parents to educate their children on respect and compassion towards others, and he encourages others to do the same to prevent bullying.

In addition, Dan's post helped him and Jackson connect with two other families in their area who also have children with Treacher Collins Syndrome. They now plan to meet on a regular basis to provide support and understanding for each other. Dan says that he is grateful for the outpouring of support and the positive change that has come from his post. He hopes that it will continue to raise awareness about the impact of bullying and the importance of educating children about compassion and love for their fellow human beings.

In conclusion, Jackson's story is a powerful reminder of the devastating impact of bullying on children, and the importance of educating children on respect and compassion towards others. It also highlights the role of parents and the community in preventing bullying and supporting victims. We should all take a stand against bullying and work together to create a more inclusive and accepting society for everyone.