War with China? American General Predicts Major Conflict by 2025

Shock waves rippled out of the United States on Friday after General Mike Minihan, a four-star general and Head of Air Mobility Command issued a memo to his officers predicting an upcoming military conflict with China. In the document he said:

I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025.

The forces under his command total more 500 planes and 50,000 service members.

In his thinking, Minihan is specifically focused on the 2024 Presidential elections that both the United States and Taiwan will be conducting. To him, this would be an opportune time for China to strike while both countries are distracted. It has long been known that China and President Xi Jingping have long harbored ambitions of returning Taiwan to Chinese control. At the same time, the United States has vowed to defend Taiwan from any invasion.

In the memo, Minihan lays out a plan to build:

A fortified, ready, integrated, and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win inside the first island chain.

Additionally he urges his forces to update any emergency contact information and affairs by directing:

consider their personal affairs and whether a visit should be scheduled with their servicing base legal office to ensure they are legally ready and prepared.

With regards to training, he also directs his forces to ramp up their efforts and preparation level by saying:

Run deliberately, not recklessly. If you are comfortable in your approach to training, then you are not taking enough risk.

A spokesman from Air Mobility Command has confirmed the veracity of the memo saying:

This is an authentic internal memo from General Minihan addressed to his subordinate command teams. His order builds on last year’s foundational efforts by Air Mobility Command to ready the Mobility Air Forces for future conflict, should deterrence fail.

Defense Department press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder added:

The National Defense Strategy makes clear that China is the pacing challenge for the Department of Defense and our focus remains on working alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific.

