War with China? American General Predicts Major Conflict by 2025

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108uoE_0kUYMrc400
Photo byshutterstock.com

Shock waves rippled out of the United States on Friday after General Mike Minihan, a four-star general and Head of Air Mobility Command issued a memo to his officers predicting an upcoming military conflict with China. In the document he said:

I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025.

The forces under his command total more 500 planes and 50,000 service members.

In his thinking, Minihan is specifically focused on the 2024 Presidential elections that both the United States and Taiwan will be conducting. To him, this would be an opportune time for China to strike while both countries are distracted. It has long been known that China and President Xi Jingping have long harbored ambitions of returning Taiwan to Chinese control. At the same time, the United States has vowed to defend Taiwan from any invasion.

In the memo, Minihan lays out a plan to build:

A fortified, ready, integrated, and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win inside the first island chain.

Additionally he urges his forces to update any emergency contact information and affairs by directing:

consider their personal affairs and whether a visit should be scheduled with their servicing base legal office to ensure they are legally ready and prepared.

With regards to training, he also directs his forces to ramp up their efforts and preparation level by saying:

Run deliberately, not recklessly. If you are comfortable in your approach to training, then you are not taking enough risk.

A spokesman from Air Mobility Command has confirmed the veracity of the memo saying:

This is an authentic internal memo from General Minihan addressed to his subordinate command teams. His order builds on last year’s foundational efforts by Air Mobility Command to ready the Mobility Air Forces for future conflict, should deterrence fail.

Defense Department press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder added:

The National Defense Strategy makes clear that China is the pacing challenge for the Department of Defense and our focus remains on working alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom. Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage.

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing for Newsbreak, sign up using this referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write to attract other readers and writers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# china# world war 3# united states# mike minihan# air mobility command

Comments / 11

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
15K followers

More from Anthony James

Washington, DC

Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!

Every day seems to bring us closer to a cataclysmic end with a war raging in Ukraine and more nuclear chatter at every step. That is why it is important to be ready for anything life throws our way. Being prepared means having the necessary resources, plans, and abilities in place to effectively handle challenges, emergencies, and unexpected situations.

Read full story
5 comments

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.

Read full story
27 comments

A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is

The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.

Read full story
981 comments

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.

Read full story
1053 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in Arizona

An Arizona man is being hailed as a hero after diving a freezing canal in Scottsdale, Arizona to save a man and hid dog who had fallen in. Ryan Zuccarello and his dog Smokey Bear were out for their daily walk along the canal in Old Town Scottsdale. Smokey Bear was checking out the ducks that were swimming in the frigid waters below. Zuccarello said:

Read full story
3 comments

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.

Read full story
468 comments

Woman Paralyzed After Her Friend Pushed Into Pool Says She'll 'never get over it'

Rachelle Chapman, from North Carolina, US, was left paralyzed from the chest down after a tragic accident on her hen do in 2010. Rachelle and her friends were having a night out and were by the pool at her best friend's home when she was pushed into the water. The joke turned into disaster when Rachelle hit her head at the bottom of the pool and became quadriplegic.

Read full story
55 comments

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.

Read full story
220 comments

Ready for World War 3? WHO Issues Warning to Stock Up on Meds For Radiological Emergencies

As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, and Russia continues to make nuclear threats, the world seemingly inches ever closer to nuclear disaster. To that end, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now issued new guidance to stockpile medicines for radiological or nuclear emergencies.

Read full story
19 comments

"I Could Have Been Dead There" - Conor McGregor Involved In Bike Accident That Could Have Proved Deadly

One of Mixed Martial Arts biggest superstars, Conor McGregor, came dangerous close to a a tragic end this week after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. In a video after being hit in Ireland, McGregor said:

Read full story

Revealed: Putin Reportedly Feels Weak And Dizzy Due To Side Effects From Various Medical Treatments

Speculation regarding Putin's health has been circulating for some time now, with rumors suggesting that he is suffering from various ailments and that his declining health and side effects from medication may be impacting his decision-making. Despite the Kremlin's denial of such rumors, recent reports from a Telegram channel known as "General SVR," which is believed to be run by a former Russian intelligence officer, have added fuel to the fire. The channel has posted that Putin's condition is withdrawn, terse, and preoccupied, and that he is undergoing treatment with unsavory side effects such as weakness, dizziness, and loss of appetite. The source also suggested that the medication may be having a negative effect on the president's emotional state.

Read full story
35 comments

Pete Buttigieg Beats Biden in Democrat Voters' Poll for 2024 Presidential Candidates

According to a recent poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the preferred candidate of Democratic voters in New Hampshire for the party's 2024 presidential nomination. The poll, which surveyed likely Democratic primary voters, found that 23 percent of respondents want Buttigieg to be the party's next presidential candidate. This puts him ahead of current President Joe Biden, who is tied in second place with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 18 percent, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 15 percent.

Read full story
9 comments
Houston, TX

Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023

A new study by Lawnstarter.com has ranked the 152 Dirtiest Cities in America, and the "winner" for 2023 is Houston, Texas. The survey looked at 152 cities across the country and judged them on four factors: consumer satisfaction, pollution, living conditions, and infrastructure.

Read full story
4 comments

“Rot In Hell” - Donald Trump Mock Former FBI Agent, Charles McGonigal After Arrest

A former FBI official who was involved in the investigation of possible ties between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russia has been arrested and charged with secretly working for a U.S.-sanctioned Russian oligarch and conspiring to commit money laundering. Charles McGonigal, 54, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York office, is accused of using his position and knowledge to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska evade U.S. sanctions and taking money from Deripaska in 2019 to investigate a rival oligarch.

Read full story
34 comments
New York City, NY

Now Hiring! - New York Dog Walkers in Demand Are Earning $100,000 or More a Year

For some, walking the dog is a great way to exercise, while for others it’s a daily requirement for dutiful pet owners. However, for some, it’s proving to be a lucrative and booming business in New York City where some dog walkers are cashing in $100k+ a year.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Tops the 2023 List of Best Places to Retire in the United States

A new survey by Bankrate has revealed the top 10 states to retire in for 2023 and Florida has come out as the #1 choice by those polled. The index used to measure the individual states looked at factors such as affordability, wellness, culture, weather, and crime.

Read full story
8 comments
Delaware State

From Bad to Worse? More Troubling News For Joe Biden As More Classified Documents Were Found In His Possession

Bob Bauer, President Joe Biden's personal attorney, confirmed that more classified documents were found in Biden's possession at his Delaware home. Bauer stated that the President directed his attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and, in order to expedite the process, offered to provide access to his home for a search of all working, living, and storage spaces by the DOJ. The DOJ began a search of Biden's home on Friday morning and concluded later that evening, taking possession of materials they deemed within the scope of their inquiry.

Read full story
10 comments

Donald Trump and His Lawyer Have Been Ordered To Pay $1M; Check Out The Crime He Allegedly Committed

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in penalties for filing a frivolous lawsuit that falsely accused Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others of racketeering and conspiring against him. The ruling was made by US District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who described the lawsuit as "completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose." This marks a significant legal setback for the former President, who is currently facing multiple investigations.

Read full story
93 comments

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy