Woman Paralyzed After Her Friend Pushed Into Pool Says She'll 'never get over it'

Rachelle Chapman, from North Carolina, US, was left paralyzed from the chest down after a tragic accident on her hen do in 2010. Rachelle and her friends were having a night out and were by the pool at her best friend's home when she was pushed into the water. The joke turned into disaster when Rachelle hit her head at the bottom of the pool and became quadriplegic.

Rachelle has since set up a TikTok account, @rachelles_wheels, where she documents her journey. In one of her videos, Rachelle explains that she'll never "get over" what happened. She said:

I knew I broke something. I knew I was paralyzed.

The accident not only left her with a spinal cord injury, but it also affected her emotionally.

Rachelle is no longer in contact with the friend who pushed her, despite the fact that they were close in the beginning. She told People in 2016:

She was there for me at first, and I was there for her. She was devastated and depressed as a result of what had occurred. But as the years passed, she stopped making an effort and just went through the motions, and every time we spoke, I felt like I was remembering the accident and going into the pool and having negative feelings. I didn't feel that way at first, but it's been happening for the last three years. I had to cut ties with her and end our friendship. I had to tell her that we couldn't be friends because she was no longer there for me.

Rachelle's accident not only changed her life physically, but it also affected her emotionally and socially. She lost relationships and had to cut ties with her best friend. However, Rachelle has not let her accident define her and she has been using her TikTok account to inspire and empower other people with disabilities. She has been sharing her journey and the challenges she faces on a daily basis. Rachelle is determined to live her life to the fullest and has been using her platform to raise awareness about spinal cord injuries and the importance of accessibility.

Rachelle has also set up a GoFundMe page to help fund a new specialized, wheelchair-accessible vehicle after a car accident left her previous van no longer roadworthy. The new vehicle will not only improve her mobility but also her quality of life. She has been using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of accessibility and the challenges people with disabilities face on a daily basis. Rachelle is determined to live her life to the fullest and inspire others to do the same.