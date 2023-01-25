“Rot In Hell” - Donald Trump Mock Former FBI Agent, Charles McGonigal After Arrest

Photo by shutterstock.com

A former FBI official who was involved in the investigation of possible ties between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russia has been arrested and charged with secretly working for a U.S.-sanctioned Russian oligarch and conspiring to commit money laundering. Charles McGonigal, 54, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York office, is accused of using his position and knowledge to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska evade U.S. sanctions and taking money from Deripaska in 2019 to investigate a rival oligarch.

McGonigal was a highly respected and experienced FBI official, having served as the head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York office for many years. He was considered an expert in Russian intelligence operations and had a deep understanding of the inner workings of the Kremlin. This arrest comes as a shock to many in the law enforcement and intelligence community as McGonigal was considered one of the FBI's top experts on Russian espionage.

The charges against McGonigal are extremely serious, and if proven true, could land him in prison for many years. Prosecutors allege that McGonigal was in contact with Deripaska while he was still working for the FBI, and that he used his position and knowledge to help the Russian oligarch evade U.S. sanctions. In addition, McGonigal is also accused of taking money from Deripaska in 2019 in order to investigate a rival oligarch

It is important to note that these allegations are just that, allegations, and McGonigal is innocent until proven guilty. However, if these allegations are true, it would be a major blow to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, as it would suggest that a high-ranking official within the bureau was willing to sell out his country for personal gain.

The arrest of McGonigal has also reignited the debate about the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election. While special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation determined that there was no evidence that Trump and his campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, it did not completely exonerate the president or his campaign. McGonigal was one of the leading figures behind the investigation into alleged Russian collusion and was one of the first FBI figures to be made aware of allegations that a Trump campaign adviser had boasted about having Russian dirt on Hillary Clinton.

In a post on Truth Social after the Department of Justice announced the charges, Trump said:

The FBI guy after me for the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, long before my Election as President, was just arrested for taking money from Russia, Russia, Russia. May he Rot In Hell!

It's clear that the arrest of McGonigal will have far-reaching implications and will likely be the subject of much discussion and debate in the coming weeks and months. The FBI and the U.S. intelligence community will now have to address the serious allegations against one of their own, and it will also raise questions about the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

