New York City, NY

Now Hiring! - New York Dog Walkers in Demand Are Earning $100,000 or More a Year

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgxRd_0kQ5SBe600
Photo byshutterstock.com

For some, walking the dog is a great way to exercise, while for others it’s a daily requirement for dutiful pet owners. However, for some, it’s proving to be a lucrative and booming business in New York City where some dog walkers are cashing in $100k+ a year.

One such person is Bethany Lane, of Manhattan, who says:

If I would have told my younger self I can make a living caring for dogs, I never would have believed it.

Lane got her start more than 10 years ago after graduating from Rutgers University and beginning to pursue a career in public health.

I had to pay my rent and student loans, so I went on Craigslist. I saw that somebody would pay me to walk dogs. As an animal lover who is obsessed with dogs, it was perfect.

She continued to build up a clientele that had her working at times up to twelve hours a day and allowed her to pay off all of her student loans. It also gave her the opportunity to hire some members of her team.

Business continues to get better to the point she is unable to keep up with the demand, even as she raises her rates to $35 or more for a walk. Things have been so good she has been able to buy a new weekend home in Tuckerton, New Jersey and be able to splurge a bit on the nicer thigs in life. She says:

It’s a three-bedroom home, but it has a very nice yard, and it is on the bay. I can go to whatever restaurant I want, whenever I want. I can go on vacation. I am very fortunate.

So how does one get started in a career with dog walking? One place to start is online apps such as Rover who cater to busy dog owners in need. A thirty-minute walk can be had for as little as $14 using the service. However, veteran dog walkers who build up their own book of business can easily charge three times as much or more.

One reason for the surge in demand is that so many families became pet owners during the pandemic. Some estimates say that more than 20 million households added a pet over the past three years. Now though with people being asked to return to offices nationwide, there is an opportunity for enterprising dog walkers to fill the void of helping to get dogs the exercise they desperately need during working hours.

A benefit of a career in dog walking is that it offers a chance to receive stable work, while also allowing the freedom to pursue other passions. It is also a job that appeals to a range of different types of people such as retirees, stay at home moms, and entertainers who might be out of a current gig. The one requirement is a passion for working with animals.

Now this is truly a dream opportunity for dog lovers.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom. Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage.

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing for Newsbreak, sign up using this referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write to attract other readers and writers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog walkers# six figures# entrepreneurship# new york city jobs# one person businesses

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
12K followers

More from Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.

Read full story
298 comments

War with China? American General Predicts Major Conflict by 2025

Shock waves rippled out of the United States on Friday after General Mike Minihan, a four-star general and Head of Air Mobility Command issued a memo to his officers predicting an upcoming military conflict with China. In the document he said:

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Paralyzed After Her Friend Pushed Into Pool Says She'll 'never get over it'

Rachelle Chapman, from North Carolina, US, was left paralyzed from the chest down after a tragic accident on her hen do in 2010. Rachelle and her friends were having a night out and were by the pool at her best friend's home when she was pushed into the water. The joke turned into disaster when Rachelle hit her head at the bottom of the pool and became quadriplegic.

Read full story
32 comments

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.

Read full story
172 comments

Ready for World War 3? WHO Issues Warning to Stock Up on Meds For Radiological Emergencies

As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, and Russia continues to make nuclear threats, the world seemingly inches ever closer to nuclear disaster. To that end, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now issued new guidance to stockpile medicines for radiological or nuclear emergencies.

Read full story
13 comments

"I Could Have Been Dead There" - Conor McGregor Involved In Bike Accident That Could Have Proved Deadly

One of Mixed Martial Arts biggest superstars, Conor McGregor, came dangerous close to a a tragic end this week after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. In a video after being hit in Ireland, McGregor said:

Read full story

Revealed: Putin Reportedly Feels Weak And Dizzy Due To Side Effects From Various Medical Treatments

Speculation regarding Putin's health has been circulating for some time now, with rumors suggesting that he is suffering from various ailments and that his declining health and side effects from medication may be impacting his decision-making. Despite the Kremlin's denial of such rumors, recent reports from a Telegram channel known as "General SVR," which is believed to be run by a former Russian intelligence officer, have added fuel to the fire. The channel has posted that Putin's condition is withdrawn, terse, and preoccupied, and that he is undergoing treatment with unsavory side effects such as weakness, dizziness, and loss of appetite. The source also suggested that the medication may be having a negative effect on the president's emotional state.

Read full story
35 comments

Pete Buttigieg Beats Biden in Democrat Voters' Poll for 2024 Presidential Candidates

According to a recent poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the preferred candidate of Democratic voters in New Hampshire for the party's 2024 presidential nomination. The poll, which surveyed likely Democratic primary voters, found that 23 percent of respondents want Buttigieg to be the party's next presidential candidate. This puts him ahead of current President Joe Biden, who is tied in second place with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 18 percent, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 15 percent.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023

A new study by Lawnstarter.com has ranked the 152 Dirtiest Cities in America, and the "winner" for 2023 is Houston, Texas. The survey looked at 152 cities across the country and judged them on four factors: consumer satisfaction, pollution, living conditions, and infrastructure.

Read full story
4 comments

“Rot In Hell” - Donald Trump Mock Former FBI Agent, Charles McGonigal After Arrest

A former FBI official who was involved in the investigation of possible ties between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russia has been arrested and charged with secretly working for a U.S.-sanctioned Russian oligarch and conspiring to commit money laundering. Charles McGonigal, 54, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York office, is accused of using his position and knowledge to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska evade U.S. sanctions and taking money from Deripaska in 2019 to investigate a rival oligarch.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Florida Tops the 2023 List of Best Places to Retire in the United States

A new survey by Bankrate has revealed the top 10 states to retire in for 2023 and Florida has come out as the #1 choice by those polled. The index used to measure the individual states looked at factors such as affordability, wellness, culture, weather, and crime.

Read full story
8 comments
Delaware State

From Bad to Worse? More Troubling News For Joe Biden As More Classified Documents Were Found In His Possession

Bob Bauer, President Joe Biden's personal attorney, confirmed that more classified documents were found in Biden's possession at his Delaware home. Bauer stated that the President directed his attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and, in order to expedite the process, offered to provide access to his home for a search of all working, living, and storage spaces by the DOJ. The DOJ began a search of Biden's home on Friday morning and concluded later that evening, taking possession of materials they deemed within the scope of their inquiry.

Read full story
8 comments

Donald Trump and His Lawyer Have Been Ordered To Pay $1M; Check Out The Crime He Allegedly Committed

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in penalties for filing a frivolous lawsuit that falsely accused Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others of racketeering and conspiring against him. The ruling was made by US District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who described the lawsuit as "completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose." This marks a significant legal setback for the former President, who is currently facing multiple investigations.

Read full story
88 comments

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.

Read full story
30 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Priest Claims He Went to Hell and Encountered Demons Singing Rihanna Songs

In a recent post on Tik Tok, Gerald Johnson, a priest who resides in the Michigan-area claimed that he went to Hell during a near death experience in 2016. Johnson who was the victim of a heart attack that nearly killed him says that he fully expected to move on to an afterlife. However, he ended up in the place, opposite of where he thought he would be going and it was awful. In his words, Johnson says:

Read full story
502 comments

Donald Trump's Attorney Rushed To Correct Him After He Made a Major Blunder During the E. Jean Carroll Deposition

On Wednesday, new excerpts from former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll were unsealed, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undermine a key claim of his defense.

Read full story
208 comments

Nuclear Nightmare Ahead? Russia Threatens Nuclear War if Defeated in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, and Russia becomes increasingly desperate, new nightmare scenarios begin to emerge which could prove cataclysmic for the entire world. In a candid interview with Dmitry Medvedev, who is the Head of the Russian Orthodox Church, he shared his thoughts on what could possibly happen if Russia is ultimately defeated in Ukraine by Western forces. Shockingly he said:

Read full story
27 comments

Have Harvard Researches Found the Fountain of Youth? New Anti-Aging Studies Look Promising So Far

Since nearly the dawn of time, Mankind has searched for the secrets to longer life and eternal youth. Now, a promising study by researchers at Harvard suggests we may be closer than ever to discovering the secret to reverse aging.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet the 11 Year Old Toy King Who Nets More Than $20 Million a Year!

Who says playing with toys will never get you anywhere? That certainly has not been a true axiom when is comes to Ryan Kaji. For those who have never heard of him, he is the King of YouTube with an astounding 34 million followers. More amazing is the fact he is only 11 years old!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy