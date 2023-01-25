Now Hiring! - New York Dog Walkers in Demand Are Earning $100,000 or More a Year

Photo by shutterstock.com

For some, walking the dog is a great way to exercise, while for others it’s a daily requirement for dutiful pet owners. However, for some, it’s proving to be a lucrative and booming business in New York City where some dog walkers are cashing in $100k+ a year.

One such person is Bethany Lane, of Manhattan, who says:

If I would have told my younger self I can make a living caring for dogs, I never would have believed it.

Lane got her start more than 10 years ago after graduating from Rutgers University and beginning to pursue a career in public health.

I had to pay my rent and student loans, so I went on Craigslist. I saw that somebody would pay me to walk dogs. As an animal lover who is obsessed with dogs, it was perfect.

She continued to build up a clientele that had her working at times up to twelve hours a day and allowed her to pay off all of her student loans. It also gave her the opportunity to hire some members of her team.

Business continues to get better to the point she is unable to keep up with the demand, even as she raises her rates to $35 or more for a walk. Things have been so good she has been able to buy a new weekend home in Tuckerton, New Jersey and be able to splurge a bit on the nicer thigs in life. She says:

It’s a three-bedroom home, but it has a very nice yard, and it is on the bay. I can go to whatever restaurant I want, whenever I want. I can go on vacation. I am very fortunate.

So how does one get started in a career with dog walking? One place to start is online apps such as Rover who cater to busy dog owners in need. A thirty-minute walk can be had for as little as $14 using the service. However, veteran dog walkers who build up their own book of business can easily charge three times as much or more.

One reason for the surge in demand is that so many families became pet owners during the pandemic. Some estimates say that more than 20 million households added a pet over the past three years. Now though with people being asked to return to offices nationwide, there is an opportunity for enterprising dog walkers to fill the void of helping to get dogs the exercise they desperately need during working hours.

A benefit of a career in dog walking is that it offers a chance to receive stable work, while also allowing the freedom to pursue other passions. It is also a job that appeals to a range of different types of people such as retirees, stay at home moms, and entertainers who might be out of a current gig. The one requirement is a passion for working with animals.

Now this is truly a dream opportunity for dog lovers.

