From Bad to Worse? More Troubling News For Joe Biden As More Classified Documents Were Found In His Possession

Bob Bauer, President Joe Biden's personal attorney, confirmed that more classified documents were found in Biden's possession at his Delaware home. Bauer stated that the President directed his attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and, in order to expedite the process, offered to provide access to his home for a search of all working, living, and storage spaces by the DOJ. The DOJ began a search of Biden's home on Friday morning and concluded later that evening, taking possession of materials they deemed within the scope of their inquiry.

According to Bauer:

DOJ had full access to the President's home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades.

Six items were taken in total, consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. The DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the Vice-Presidential years.

This is the third instance of classified documents being found in Biden's possession in the last couple of weeks. The first came after records and documents were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., which prompted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the records, which reportedly came from Biden's tenure in the U.S. government before ever becoming president.

The second time documents were found was last week next to a Corvette in his home garage. The discovery of these classified documents has raised questions about the handling of classified information by the President and his administration. The President and his attorneys have stated that they are fully cooperating with the DOJ and will continue to do so in order to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

However, it is important to note that The Department of Justice (DOJ) has not confirmed the statements made by President's attorney, and as of now, there's no official confirmation regarding the documents found, and the investigation is still ongoing. So far, President Joe Biden has not commented on the matter. It is also not clear yet what impact this will have on the President's ability to govern and conduct foreign policy, as well as the potential legal ramifications for the President and his administration.

