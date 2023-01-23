Donald Trump and His Lawyer Have Been Ordered To Pay $1M; Check Out The Crime He Allegedly Committed

Photo by shutterstock.com

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in penalties for filing a frivolous lawsuit that falsely accused Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others of racketeering and conspiring against him. The ruling was made by US District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who described the lawsuit as "completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose." This marks a significant legal setback for the former President, who is currently facing multiple investigations.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed by Trump in March 2022, alleged that Clinton and the Democratic National Committee conspired with senior FBI officials and others before the 2016 election to fabricate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in order to damage him politically. However, Judge Middlebrooks dismissed the case, stating that Trump had engaged in a scattershot pleading that amounted to an obstruction of justice, and which included allegations that were known to be false. His legal arguments, which included racketeering and conspiracy, were found to be unfounded.

The judge also determined that Trump's racketeering and conspiracy lawsuit appeared to be part of the former president's pattern of misusing the courts by filing frivolous lawsuits to serve a political purpose. He wrote:

Mr. Trump and his lawyers' misuse of the courts undermines the rule of law, portrays judges as partisans, and diverts resources away from those who have suffered actual legal harm.

Middlebrooks examined other seemingly politically motivated lawsuits filed by Trump and wrote that they all followed a playbook of including provocative rhetoric, political language carried over political language carried over from rallies, attacks on political opponents, and, typically, a lack of legal analysis.

This is not the first time that Trump has been criticized for misusing the legal system. Throughout his tenure as President and even before, he has been known to use the courts as a tool to seek revenge on political adversaries and to advance his personal and political goals. The judge's strong language in the ruling highlights the severity of Trump's actions and the impact it has on the judicial system and those who have suffered actual legal harm. It also serves as a warning to others who may consider using the legal system for similar purposes in the future.

The ruling serves as a reminder that the legal system should not be used as a weapon to settle personal or political scores. It is a safeguard of democracy, meant to protect the rights of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation. Misuse of the legal system undermines the rule of law, erodes public trust in the judiciary, and diverts resources away from those who have suffered actual legal harm. It is important that all citizens, including politicians, respect the integrity of the legal system and refrain from using it for personal gain.

